The Great British Bake Off: 11.03 Bread Week

By now we should know the drill for Bread Week; pray for a rise, definition and certainly no soggy bottoms. Possibly due to those demands, this is almost certainly Paul Hollywood’s favourite week, when he really begins to scrutinise the bakers. Perhaps due to the nationwide yeast shortage, it began with savoury and sweet Soda Breads.



The method for Soda Bread is relatively straightforward, so wowing with flavours was key. Sura stuck to her roots with Za’atar and Olives then Dried Fruits and Walnuts though both looked a tad anaemic. Mark impressed with strong Irish flavours of Cheddar complemented by Spanish Sausage then Irish Stout and Dark Chocolate. Another one staying close to home was Marc who plumped for his familiar flavours from Cornwall of Beetroot and the native Kern Cheese then Milk and White Chocolate Chips and Dried Cranberries made with Cornish Cream and Milk. Though he did get most of the buttermilk all over himself, the loaves looked suitably rustic.



Lottie was inspired by breakfast for a sweet, sweet Maple Bacon and Blueberries loaf yet Smoked Applewood Cheese, Red Onion and Kalamata Olives was another masterful combination. Some mixtures simply refused to work; Peter remained bravely gluten-free and even braver by cooking with Black Pudding then Ginger Beer, Ginger Wine and Crystallised Ginger, though the textures were a little off in both. Rowan just could not control himself again as he went Italian with Fennel Seeds, Sausage and Olives then Lemon and Saffron with way too much polenta.



It may be a little soon but you cannot blame them for dipping into festive combinations. There was Laura’s Glacé Cherries and Marzipan loaf which worked a treat, though her Chorizo, Chilli-infused Cheddar effort was slightly under-baked. Then Linda with Brandy soaked Dried Fruit and Mixed Spice, though the fruit went rogue to the outside of her loaf and her Chillies and Cheese loaf wasn’t much better.



Finally, both Dave and Hermine tried their luck with Gruyère. Dave’s version had enough Bacon but needed more Gruyère; then his Dark Chocolate with Dates and Hazelnuts lacked flavour. Taking the plaudits was Hermine’s whose Salmon and Gruyère Cheese loaf was dreamy enough yet her boozy Orange Liqueur soaked Dried Fruit and Cinnamon loaf wowed Prue. After a short pause there it was, the Hollywood Handshake.



This week’s Technical challenge was proudly NHS endorsed, of six Rainbow-coloured Bagels. The method was complicated enough. Kneading, rolling, slapping and stretching. The colouring then the proving. The rolling, the stacking and the twisting. Even more proving then boiling and finally, baking. Rowan was bottom for his over-proved and under-baked bunch followed by David and Sura. The top three was made up, confusingly, by both Marc and Mark; yet first in the class was Linda for her chewy, vibrant efforts.



Regular viewers of the show will appreciate how high the standard is set for Bread Week’s Showstopper. Who can forget Cecil The Bread Lion from series six? This year’s installment was a Bread Plaque in yet another 3D based challenge. Those who could combine flavourful, well baked bread with a snazzy design would triumph. Inevitably, some contestants just gave themselves too much to do.



After triumphing in the Technical, Linda was relatively safe, which meant that her lacklustre Farmyard Black Olive and Tiger Bread kept her in for another week. Hermine was up against it with her French-inspired creation by involving enriched dough for Brioche with a springy Mixed Herb Focaccia. After a prolonged prove, she just about pulled it off after a little trim here and there.



Mark went back to the orchards in his native Northern Ireland for Apple and Cinnamon fillings in Hazelnut Bread topped with Wild Garlic Bread, though both lacked the Wow factor. Going a bit bolder was Lottie who went for vibrant Sun-dried Tomato and Chorizo then Pesto Bread. Laura was off to the theatre for Fougasse, yet her Pancetta and Cheese Focaccia was close to being raw. Instead, it was Sura who impressed as she reminisced of picking tomatoes with her Summery, expertly baked Sun-dried Tomato Bread with an Olive Bread. Then there was Marc who went big, bold and colourful for his Buddhist Dharma Wheel. The flavours were relatively simple, involving seeds of Caraway, Fennel and Coriander, yet the effect was neat and well executed awarding him with Star Baker.



Not that the title carries much weight as both past Star Bakers were in some trouble. After winning Star Baker last week, there were doubts for Dave. He presented his family home in bread with bold flavours of Mango and Chilli, then Hibiscus and Guava Bread. Those doubts remained as the flavours weren’t quite there. Peter also paid homage to home with his city scape of Edinburgh of Multigrain Bread and somewhat leathery Bagel shapes. Simply by providing something in time, Rowan had proved something. However, his Pear Tree of three breads; Blue Cheese and Pear, Chestnut and Walnut with Truffle Oil was all style over substance. When he needed to pack a punch, his bread was bland and with that he was out of the tent.