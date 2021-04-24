The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 1.06 One World, One People

So far it’s two from two for Marvel Studios. First WandaVision hits it out the park with its love-letter sitcom pastiche and heart-wrenching exploration of grief, and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes the buddy action template and layers in surprisingly hefty themes and emotional weight.



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has excelled at furthering the snarky back-and-forth of two characters united by a shared friendship but frequently at each other’s throats. It was Sam and Bucky’s rapport in Captain America: Civil War that laid the groundwork for their relationship in this series, and choosing to play out the consequences of Steve’s legacy across a six-part miniseries has pushed the story to far more meaningful places than could have been achieved in a two-hour feature film.



And that’s no more readily apparent than in head writer Malcolm Spellman’s willingness to engage with lofty topics, notably Sam’s identity as a Black hero in America and the legacy of a shield that hasn’t always represented the entire country. We’ve gone to some uncomfortable places across the past six weeks, and although the storytelling is set in a hyper-real world of superhuman feats and ultra-advanced technology, it’s stuck close enough to credible reality to stay with you long after the credits roll.







The emotional arcs for Sam and Bucky in particular have superb, but also for other key players like Zemo and even guest characters like Isaiah Bradley. The acting, too, has been excellent, particularly in the case of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who continue to bring their A-game, alongside Daniel Brühl and Wyatt Russell who utterly convince in their respective roles, plus great guest spots for people like Carl Lumbly and Don Cheadle.



The top-notch talent has been met with sequences of action and espionage that live up to the example set by past MCU films. From Falcon’s canyon chase in the opener to the climactic three-way showdown last week, the action stakes have felt higher because of the added emotional dimension to whatever is going down onscreen. You 100% care for the two lead characters, and quickly develop a bond for others, such as Sarah and Ayo.



The opening episode set the tone with a domestic focus on our two leads, while the follow-up familiarised us with the central tension of the series with the introduction of a new, rival Captain America. The third and fourth episodes, by necessity of being mid-season episodes, stood out less individually – being as they were more concerned with building the Flag Smashers storyline – but also gave us some stunning worldbuilding and cinematography in the form of a trip to Madripoor and a standout supporting turn from Daniel Brühl as Zemo. The penultimate episode was the best yet, delivering crucial character shifts for Sam and Bucky and following John Walker’s descent into vindictive wrath.







The finale brings a mostly satisfying conclusion for the key characters, although not everyone will be wholly pleased with the resolution to the overarching plot or the arcs of certain supporting characters. After five episodes of the action has been sprinkled in here and there across the runtime, the bulk of One World, One People constitutes one extended action sequence, as Karli brings the Flag Smashers’ fight to Manhattan with the aim of sending a lasting message (the ‘one world, one people’ of the title).



We get some great, punch-the-air action beats for Sam in the air and Bucky on the ground. Sam is now officially Captain America – he’s even got the vibranium wings to go with the mantle – and it’s truly triumphant to see Sam suited up, using the shield to protect and defend, and to see bystanders embrace the figure with abandon. Importantly, gone is the ego Walker brought to the position.







Speaking of Walker: I’ve not said much in my weekly reviews of Wyatt Russell’s impressive ability to disappear into the role and bring to life a thoroughly dislikeable villain, where simmering resentment boiled over into outright rage. However, that quickly and perplexingly fizzles out here. The key moment is when Walker elects to save a truck full of civilians rather than continue to pursue vengeance against Karli – which is an admirable decision, but also an abrupt about-face for the character, who is now also, apparently, completely fine with Sam taking on a mantle Walker had fought for so vehemently.



Afterwards, he is bestowed the mantle of US Agent by a returning Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val – neatly setting up a future MCU appearance – but you can’t help feeling like the resolution to his arc is lacking. The side-lining of Walker makes Karli the primary antagonist to bring down. Although there’s been minimal development for any of the other Flag Smashers – I honestly couldn’t tell you any of their names – Karli’s motivation has been decently fleshed out, yet even her development has paled in comparison to what Sam and Bucky have gone through across the season.







It turns out Sharon is the Power Broker, the one who hired Batroc to spy on Karli (whom she had taken under her wing in Madripoor before their paths diverged) and the one to shoot both of them dead. Here is another character who takes quite a turn towards the end, being pardoned by the government and restored to her old CIA posting – before making plans to exploit that new position by selling off information and resources. Here’s hoping future storylines devote more time to properly exploring the extent of Sharon’s new traits and allegiances.



Despite these setbacks, the episode does justice to Sam and Bucky as it has each week, and for them at least One World, One People proves an emotionally resonant ending. From the former’s final meeting with Isaiah Bradley, who is at last properly recognised for his service, to the latter’s admission to his friend Yori that he was the one to murder his son, they are the centrepiece of this story.



A fourth Captain America film having now been announced, presumably picking up on Sam’s story and to be released within the next few years, the MCU is steaming ahead. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – or rather Captain America and the Winter Soldier as it is referred to in the end credits – has pushed the characters of Sam and Bucky in new and exciting directions.