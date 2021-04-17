The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 1.05 Truth

A showdown between Sam, Bucky and the newly disgraced Captain America was always on the cards after the sharp, but entirely in-character, turn Walker took in the previous episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. No time is wasted this week, with said showdown coming directly after the recap and Marvel Studios logo, and the gritty warehouse fight scene proves an early highlight of the episode. Truth’s true magnificence, however, comes from what ensues in the subsequent fifty minutes: an honest and raw exploration of the legacy of race relations and what it means to be a Black superhero in America.



When Steve told me what he was planning, I don’t think either of us really understood what it felt like for a Black man to be handed the shield. How could we? I owe you an apology... I’m sorry. / Thank you.