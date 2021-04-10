The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 1.04 The Whole World Is Watching

The surprise appearance of a member of Wakanda’s elite special forces, the Dora Milaje, at the end of Power Broker has introduced an intriguing new element into the mix in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As well as providing a deserving spotlight on the warrior in question – Ayo (Florence Kasumba), hitherto only briefly seen in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War – the stage is now set for Wakanda to seek recompense for the murder of King T’Chaka at the hands of Zemo during the events of Civil War. The bombing of the UN might have constituted simply a step towards a broader goal for the baron in that film, but it’s worth remembering that for Wakanda, like any nation, their monarch’s death isn’t something they can easily forget.



And that’s only one of the many motivations on display this week; in fact, there are multiple points of high emotion for our key players. From the opening flashback sequence in Wakanda where Bucky discovers Hydra’s conditioning has finally been wiped from his mind, to the funeral scene for Karli’s adoptive mother in modern-day Latvia, to a chilling phone call between Karli and Sam’s sister Sarah – not to mention Walker’s murderous rage at the end – tensions have never been more strained for these characters.







The Whole World Is Watching flows on more or less directly from Power Broker, with Sam, Bucky and Zemo closer to tracking down the Flag Smashers than ever before. We see more of Zemo in his natural element – his home ground, as it were – in Eastern Europe. Brühl’s performance continues to unsettle and agitate; whether by design or consequence, Zemo has a knack for worming his way into the minds of the Avengers (and viewers) and sowing the seeds of conflict. Zemo dressed in a bathrobe and eating breakfast while espousing beliefs about the dangers of super soldiers and supremacy might indeed be a humorous juxtaposition, but it reflects something inherently treacherous about a man so charming he can reach into the depths of your psyche and flick a switch to trigger calamity.



The episode also offers up the most comprehensive look we’ve had so far of the state of the world six months on from the Blip: billions of displaced persons who reappeared without warning, the efforts of the Global Repatriation Council to provide cross-border assistance, and so on. It’s no coincidence that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is leaning so heavily into topical issues around global power systems, the treatment of displaced persons and extremist groups’ disillusionment with the status quo. As events start building towards the finale and Karli’s storyline converges with that of Sam and Bucky, it’s also pleasing to see more attention being paid to the reasoning behind her flag smashing ways and her (very human) motivations. Although the Flag Smashers’ methods – blowing up buildings, killing innocents – are reprehensible, showrunner Malcolm Spellman intentionally gives the character a very realistic and relatable background.







The Whole World Is Watching is definitely a mid-season episode – parts are deliberately being manoeuvred into place for the finale – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any key plot developments. Most alarmingly: the super soldier serum stolen by the Flag Smashers has now been destroyed, but not before Walker takes the last remaining vial for himself. Plus, his friend and colleague Lamar ‘Battlestar’ Hoskins is dead, sending Walker on a murderous rampage; Zemo has escaped; and the identity of the mysterious Power Broker is still to be revealed – if indeed it turns out to be anyone noteworthy (cue fanbase comparisons to the Evan Peters plot twist in WandaVision).



Episode four of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier manages to fit in a lot of character work, particularly for Karli and Walker, without extending the runtime or missing out on moments of action or conversations touching on morally ambiguous themes. The new Captain America is becoming increasingly hostile against Sam and Bucky, and one senses a major showdown on the horizon between Walker and Sam in particular. Walker has swiftly developed from the down-to-earth military veteran of his introduction into a far more rogue element, with feelings of inadequacy fuelling a desire to be better respected as the new and powerful Captain America. His decision to take the serum – and the subsequent murderous rampage captured on camera – is going to have big consequences.