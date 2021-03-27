The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: 1.02 The Star-Spangled Man

Pull up the Wikipedia page for the character of Sam Wilson and you’ll discover before you’ve even moved onto the second paragraph that the Falcon, beyond being simply a high-profile Black superhero, was actually the first ever African-American superhero in mainstream comic books. That fact alone gives a hint as to the magnitude of the role and the subsequent complexities at play in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.



In The Star-Spangled Man, a new Captain America has been announced, but not everyone’s keen on Steve Rogers’ replacement. Wyatt Russell plays decorated soldier John Walker, the US government’s choice to become the face of superheroes in a post-Blip world. This latest iteration is essentially a cardboard cut-out of a superhero, one created by a committee in the Captain America mould but not necessarily containing the heart or “giddy optimism” embodied by Steve Rogers. It’s a mantle that demands an incredibly high standard of integrity, and there are lofty ideals to strive towards.



Yet rather than present him as an outright antagonist or an unwitting puppet of the government, the episode offers up a view of John Walker that’s humanised and relatable: a man who recognises the lofty standard of the position he is taking on, naturally experiences doubt about whether he’s up to snuff, and, just like Steve, intends to strive towards those goals hopefully without letting anyone down along the way. But at the same time, John Walker is definitively not his predecessor; there’s a gun holstered to his hip for starters, exhibiting a disregard for pacifism that would automatically put him at odds with Steve.







Last week’s episode drilled down into the personal lives of Sam and Bucky, who had gone their separate ways after Avengers: Endgame. This week, they reunite for a mission to Munich and we begin to see some of the buddy comedy vibes we’d been promised in the trailers. It’s safe to say that the pair have not responded entirely well to the reveal of a new Captain America – not least because Sam is still conflicted over his decision to give the shield away, and upon reuniting Bucky greets Sam not with a companionly slap on the back but a snarky “You shouldn’t have given up the shield.” The pair juggles the fallout from Walker’s introduction and their antipathy for the man who has replaced their best friend their pursuit of the group of the Flag-Smashers, who are revealed to have super soldier strength to match Bucky’s own.



The Star-Spangled Man serves up another big action sequence, this one laced with levity as is now almost expected in the MCU. Begrudgingly working with each other towards a common goal appears to be their defining characteristic, their attempts to out-intimidate the other proving a real highlight. The sequence, consisting of Sam and Bucky infiltrating a Munich warehouse and battling the Flag-Smashers atop a pair of moving trucks, achieves a number of key outcomes. Not only does it balance ridiculous stunts with moments of humour – such as Bucky’s dislike of Redwing, Falcon’s bird-like drone companion – it shows off the superior skills of the Flag-Smashers, including their leader Karli Morgenthau as played by Erin Kellyman, who ticks off her second Disney franchise after an appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story a few years ago. Plus, the mid-skirmish arrival of Walker gives the new Captain America a chance to flaunt his shield-throwing prowess.

From there, the pace slows down again like it did in New World Order, but this time with added gut punch. The duo drops by the Baltimore home of a Korean War veteran and one-time enemy of Bucky’s from his time as the Winter Soldier, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), who also received the super serum. As a Black man, however, his experience of civilian life after the war proved very different, and he instead went to jail for thirty years: a poignant reminder that this fantasy world of superheroes is at its core still modelled on our own. The subsequent scene takes the overtones of race and inequality a step further: while Sam and Bucky are arguing in the street, two cops roll up and proceed to unfairly target Sam for being a public nuisance – until the cops recognise him as the world-famous Falcon and hastily apologise. The subsequent joint therapy session – that for all its comedic banter returns to the series’ core thematic tension, that of Sam’s rejection of the shield – tops off an episode that is hard-hitting not only physically but thematically as well.



The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is shaping up to be an international affair. After trips to Tunisia, Switzerland and the UK in the opener, The Star-Spangled Man visits Germany and Slovakia, and with the promise of a return journey to Germany next week the globe-trotting nature of the series shows no signs of receding. I’m hoping to see more time dedicated to fleshing out the motivations of the Flag-Smashers, which have been all too brief so far, and hopefully Daniel Brühl’s Zemo – who Sam and Bucky now have their eyes on visiting at his Berlin prison – gets a proper chance to parade his purple-masked villainy during the remaining four episodes.