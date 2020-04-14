Star Wars: The Clone Wars - 7.08 Together Again

In many ways, Together Again is a turning point for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Not only is it the end of Ahsoka's adventure with the Martez sisters, it also opens the door to the Siege of Mandalore, the final arc of the series. As with the previous episode, the bulk of the story is spent on Oba Diah with the sisters and Ahsoka being held prisoner by the Pykes. In the course of making a final escape, Ahsoka's past is finally revealed, as is a connection to Maul, a recurring antagonist in the later seasons of The Clone Wars.



The conclusion of Ahsoka's story arc with the Martez sisters actually ended a lot happier than I thought it would. Given the sister's known dislike of the Jedi, it seemed a given that the revelation of Ahsoka's past would lead to an irrevocable rift between them. But when the moment, teased for several episodes finally comes, it plays out completely differently. There is hurt on Trace's part, to be sure, but at the end of it all Trace and Rafa are willing to remain Ahsoka's friends. And it's just possible that a story hook has been planted for Ahsoka to reunite with them in the future. It was actually refreshing for the sister's to have such a positive conclusion to their story arc.







One of the ways this series has worked best is when it reveals its connection to the larger Star Wars universe with sly references in dialogue and this episode has quite a number of them. Most notably, there's a reference to Solo: A Star Wars Story, when Maul makes reference to Crimson Dawn during his conversation with the Pykes. And speaking of Maul, viewers might be confused as to how Maul can be on Mandalore at all since he was last seen being taken prisoner by Darth Sidious in season five. In brief, this change is partially explained by the canon comic series Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir, an adaptation of a Clone Wars story arc that was written but never filmed. What's important now is that Maul's base of operations is back on Mandalore and not everyone is happy about it.



One plot point that came across as a little strange is when the Pyke boss mistakenly believes that Ahsoka has been sent by the Jedi Council to sabotage him. Was it really not public knowledge that Ahsoka left the Jedi Order? She went through a fairly public ordeal at the end of season five, so one would think that the story of a Jedi walking way would be all over the news. Apparently not, since the news of Ahsoka not being a Jedi any longer seems to be news to everyone.







However, the episodealso rams home that try as she might, Ahsoka cannot simply walk away from being a Jedi. As Rafa points out, Ahsoka may not be a Jedi any longer, but she certainly acts like one. In fact it seems that the big reason Ahsoka parts from the sisters on good terms is because she shows them that some Jedi can be trusted and want to do what is right. This could be seen as foreshadowing for Ahsoka's future, where she continues to behave as a Jedi during her fight against the Empire (as seen in Star Wars Rebels).



Finally, with Ahsoka leaving Coruscant with Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians, the stage is now set for the final story arc to begin. While Ahsoka isn't told where they're going, the glimpses of Maul and the mention of Mandalore make the destination obvious. The story is headed to Mandalore at long last and it seems to have been worth the wait.