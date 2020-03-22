Star Wars: The Clone Wars- 7.04 Unfinished Business

While I previously thought that 'On the Wings of Keeradaks' brought the current story arc to a close, it was actually episode 4 'Unfinished Business' that finally concludes the story of Echo and the Bad Batch. This episode sees the long-running battle for Anaxes finally come to an end, while certain trust issues regarding Echo's loyalties are resolved once and for all.



'Unfinished Business' is a really good episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The action is on point, the humor is at times hysterically funny and these moments are also cleverly juxtaposed against some serious action. Everything you could ever ask for in this series can be found in this episode, including some clever plot twists and foreshadowing for what's to come in the rapidly approaching events of Episode III.







The bulk of this episode is geared toward generating doubt about where Echo's loyalties truly lie, something that was hinted at during the conclusion of 'On the Wings of Keeradaks.' For that reason, you're primed to second guess everything Echo says for most of the story. And it really is hard to tell whose side Echo is on, because most of his actions could be taken either way, they could help the Separatists just as much as the Republic. The uncertainty makes for some tense moments to be sure.



Anything involving Echo aside, the biggest moment of this episode has to be the encounter between Anakin Skywalker and Admiral Trench (a recurring villain throughout the series). This entire scene is a prime example of how Anakin is a lot closer to the Dark Side than anyone realizes. His actions towards Admiral Trench are most un-Jedi-like. Coincidentally or not, there is no one around to witness what Anakin does, so no one will be aware of this incident. The purpose of scenes like this are to foreshadow Anakin's upcoming transformation into Darth Vader, and I think the scene does that job quite well.











It was nice to see more of Obi-Wan and Mace Windu after having several episodes focus primarily on the Bad Batch. The banter between Windu and Obi-Wan in the midst of battle is just great, and there's a hilarious scene where Windu actually attempts to talk the droids into surrendering that you have to see to believe.



Echo's ultimate fate in this episode is very satisfying, if bittersweet for certain characters. I was terrified that this arc would only end with "redemption through death" for the long-suffering clone trooper, but thankfully my fears were unwarranted. Echo is now in a place where he can fit in and still be of service...for the time being anyway. As the episode was drawing to a close, I couldn't help but think about what would happen to Echo and the Bad Batch when the Clone Wars reach their abrupt end. Perhaps the show will tell us, only time will tell for now.



It can't be stated enough how good of an episode this was. The action, the humor, everything came together for an awesome ride through the Star Wars galaxy. 'Unfinished Business' is definitely the best episode yet this season.