Spitting Image: 1.01 Review

BritBox' first original comedy has had a pretty solid run of promotion ahead of its broadcast on the BBC/ITV owned streaming platform - and for good reason. Spitting Image is part of the fabric of British TV; bringing together sharp satire, brilliantly designed puppet charactures and some nigh-on perfect impressions it set a high bar during the eighties and nineties. It had teeth and wasn't afraid to take on all sides of the political spectrum with equal vigour.



So you'd think in the disaster of a year that 2020 has become, there'd be plenty of material for the writers of this updated series to put together something equally as memorable. Not only are we in the midst of the unravelling promises of Brexit, we also have the world in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic whilst the future of our planet from an environmental perspective is right on the precipice. If there's one thing we used to do well, it was to find humour in even the worst of situations.



So Spitting Image is here just at the right time - or so you'd think... Except this new series is a travesty - at least as far as the first episode has concerned. The opening sketch ends with what I assume must be Donald Trumps asshole managing to type out a tweet. It's crass, it's graphic and it just isn't in the slightest bit amusing. It's schoolyard humour without a hint of satire. Not only that, the impressions themselves are woeful. There are better impressionists on TikTok.



There's a real opportunity to make real, progressive, points in a series like Spitting Image. The crossover appeal of the series in the eighties meant that everyone was a potential target for fun but it was done in a way that was largely highlighting at the absurdity of the political elite and royalty. Whilst the targets are largely the same, there are some spectacular misses that border on the offensive. The line should have been drawn well ahead of mocking a teenager with autism.



The puppets themselves are as good as ever - brilliant caricature that are instantly recognisable whilst being utterly grotesque. Grotesque does not however need to extend to the horrible portrayal of president of the USA's sphincter as some kind of phallic, hairy, character all of its own. Likewise, while Dominic Cummings is truly scary in reality and an easy target due to his spectacularly misjudged trop to Durham, there's no intelligence or wit in making him an alien.



Spitting Image in 2020 is pointless and toothless where it matters. It lacks the slightest hint of satire with lazy, misjudged writing and woefully inadequate performances. They may as well not have bothered.