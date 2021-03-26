Resident Alien: 1.09 Welcome Aliens

An alien walks into an alien convention...



It's a concept that is so good, it can write itself. There were moments of humour as Asta accompanied Harry to a convention in search of an abducted with a chip in their body he could steal and use to reprogram his device. Cult TV icon Terry O'Quinn always puts in a good show and I liked his alien hunter, whose unborn child was abducted by aliens thirty year ago, turning the tables on Harry after he saw his true identity. There were some interesting tidbits about other alien races too. The Greys, it seems, are jerks, who will abduct babies and traumatise the population of Earth. While we were given a running commentary on a whole variety of different species but interestingly, Harry's was not among them.



Sadly though, it wasn't an idea that fully lived up to its premise. There was the potential for some truly meta commentary, but it was all mostly flat. Like the naff costumes, the juxtaposition of a real alien among fakes ones never really went anywhere and the characters Harry and Asta encountered didn't offer much humour. The best moments of the episode occurred before the convention, where Asta discovered the octopus tentacle growing from his leg and Harry received a 'friendly' visit from Max and Sahar.



"Why do they call them men in black?



Because it's cooler than calling them people in clothes."