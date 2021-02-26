Resident Alien: 1.05 Love Language

The latest episode of Resident Alien was a little less funny than previous outings but a little more heartfelt as Love Language tackled the intricacies of human relationships. Harry had to deal with the real Harry's wife Isabelle, Asta had to navigate her connection to Jay, who she gave up for adoption as a baby and D'Arcy discovered that she was very much alone.



The opening sequence in New York gave us out first proper look at the real Harry - before he was killed and replaced - and the start of his relationship with Isabelle. Jumping to the present day and we saw what looked to be the end of that relationship, as she came to confront Harry and get him to sign divorce papers. The trouble of course, is that this Harry has no real comprehension of love and he certainly wasn't ready to navigate a rocky marriage.







I was surprised the 'conflict' between Harry and Isabelle wasn't funnier, though there was plenty to enjoy as the fought and then reconciled. After his disastrous first kiss with D'Arcy last week (which she described as a horse eating an ice cream cone), Harry started to improve his technique with Isabelle and even experienced the joys of sex. Attempting to smother Isabelle and her snoring with a pillow and hiding the dead body in the freezer aside, there seems to be a genuine hope that Isabelle might be the one to connect Harry to humanity in a way that prevents him carrying out his mission to kill everyone.



Poor D'Arcy though. After a drunk bonding session with Isabelle at the bar, her attempts to continue a relationship with Harry came crashing down when she realised her partner in crime was Harry's wife.







For Asta, the conflict over whether to tell Jay the truth came out when her daughter discovered the birth records connecting her to her real mother. Sara Tomko continues to be the heart of the show and her angst over the truth carried much of the episode. Telling her abusive ex was problematic, but at least she has Harry the cake-eating ninja to watch her back.



After the cliff-hanger to last episode saw Max and Sahar unconcious, Love Language took a surprising turn as Harry wiped Sahar's memory and then left Harry back in his bedroom. Max's rivalry with Harry came to a head after Harry convinced Max's mother her son was crazy and needed to be sent away. The confrontation between Harry and the wonderful kid double act gave the episode the biggest laughs as a truce was formed.



Half way through the season, it seems Resident Alien has reached a turning point. The Harry / Max war is over, the truth of Asta's child is out and Harry now has a wife at his side. I'm hoping the show keeps up the laughs in the second half, but I suspect they'll be plenty more drama too to keep Harry on his toes...