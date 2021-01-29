Resident Alien: 1.01 Pilot

Alan Tudyk playing an alien trying to impersonate a human? Its a concept ripe for comedy gold. His new Syfy comedy Resident Alien sees him play an alien stranded on earth after his mission goes wrong. When he accidentally kills a doctor on vacation in a remote cabin, he attempts to fit in to a small mountain town in Colorado, fuelled mostly by his study of human behaviour in old episodes of Law and Order.



As a fish out of water concept, there are moments that work well. Tudyk gives a wonderfully offbeat performance - he looks like an alien in a human suit - and his voice-overs have some delightfully dark moments of humour. With lines like "but first I must remove his brain and squish it in my hands," his drunk dance at the bar and opening a coffin in the middle of a funeral to inspect the body, the script does occasionally play to the actor's comedy strengths. Though the episode could have done with far more of it.







The trouble I had with Resident Alien is that it doesn't really go far enough. The rest of the cast play it largely straight, which can work, but there aren't enough laughs and dark humour to really balance it. The chemistry between Tudyk and Sara Tomko's Asta is solid, both outside figures in their own way and she brings some endearing qualities to their relationship. But the rest of the cast are less memorable. The one 'stand out' is Corey Reynolds' painfully unfunny Sheriff Mike Thompson. He's too over the top to be taken seriously, but doesn't say anything funny to play into the show's comedy angle.



Still, for the most part Tudyk and Tomko carry the show, while the mystery of his mission and the murder of the doctor that sees Tudyk's Harry drawn into the town, are compelling. The final twist is delightfully dark too and it will be interesting to see if Harry acclimatises to humanity enough to change his original course of action.



Based on the pilot episode, I'm intrigued to watch more. Tudyk is very watchable and that may be enough for the most part. But I would love Resident Alien to play up the laughs more, even leaning into its dark comedy angle. Having the lead trying to kill a kid is pretty dark. I wonder just how dark the show will go as the season progresses...