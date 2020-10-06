Lovecraft Country: 1.08 Jig-a-Bobo

She’s been billed as part of the main cast since the beginning, but Jada Harris has not yet been given more than a handful of lines as Tic’s cousin Diana. Last week it was Hippolyta’s turn for added narrative focus; in Jig-a-Bobo, finally Diana has the chance to play a significant part in the ongoing Lovecraft Country story – while dealing with one of the show’s creepiest horror creations so far.



Diana’s story in Jig-a-Bobo ties into real-life history with real poignancy, as the episode kicks off with the Freeman family attending the open casket memorial for Emmett Till, the fourteen-year-old Chicago boy who was lynched in 1955 – and who was, at least in the world of Lovecraft Country, a friend of Diana’s. This is a harrowing dark corner of history that also factors into character motivations. Viewers instantly feel for Diana, who not only has been provided with few answers for her father’s death and mother’s disappearance, but also is left feeling even more alone and vulnerable as a Black girl in 1950s America after Till’s grotesque murder.







Police sheriff Captain Lancaster (Mac Brandt) is another character who has been only briefly glimpsed – mostly inside shady rooms, hatching plans and making sinister threats – at various points across the season. Lancaster has been implicated in the deaths of many a Black resident in Chicago, and in Jig-a-Bobo he is again stoking the fires of prejudice. From the congregation of mourners at Emmett Till’s memorial, to fraught encounters with police and white neighbours on suburban streets or down back alleys, Jig-a-Bobo, like the series as a whole, depicts with razor-sharp clarity the racism Black Americans experience in every facet of life.



The spell-casting Lancaster is the one to place a curse on Diana, causing her to be pursued by a pair of (extremely creepy) dancing girls that draw inspiration from the Black slave girl Topsy in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin. It’s clear scriptwriters Misha Green and Shannon Houston are drawing on this famous anti-slavery work of literature for more than the scares the image of the two girls produce – but indeed those scares are effectively done and genuinely unsettling.



The show’s intricate ongoing plot lines converge further. Ji-Ah appears in Chicago with a confession of love for Tic and prompts conflict between Tic and Leti as a result. Tic seeks spell-casting advice from Christina, who is planning to sacrifice Tic at the imminent autumnal equinox and attain immortality. Leti is herself granted invulnerability by Christina, and Ruby finally comes clean with Leti about her skin-changing escapades. (Wunmi Mosaku again gets many of the most powerful lines, as Ruby rages against the injustice Till and countless others like him have endured across centuries.) Montrose and Tic have perhaps the most complex relationship in the show, veering from physical confrontation one week to heartfelt, if tense, confession the next. They both keep secrets from each other, but ultimately they are father and son, and that fact perseveres throughout all the magical madness.







Lovecraft Country has a penchant for leaving the fate of key characters in peril unclear at the end of an episode – George, Hippolyta and Diana are each given a life-threatening cliffhanger that isn’t immediately addressed in the succeeding episode. Neither George nor Hippolyta have reappeared following their apparent demise (barring alternate George’s cameo in I Am.), and so it remains to be seen whether Diana makes it through, or if she too meets her end here.



Where are we with two episodes left of Lovecraft Country? Well, the character work has always been impressively strong, there have been some significant revelations, and the moments of gore are, as evidenced by the climax of Jig-a-Bobo, plentiful but not too frequent to be overwhelming. Spells and monsters again combine with acute social comment in a big episode of Lovecraft Country – although, when is the show ever anything less?