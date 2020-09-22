Lovecraft Country: 1.06 Meet Me in Daegu

One of the best things about Lovecraft Country is its willingness to embrace a different subgenre of horror fantasy – not to mention a different physical setting – in each new episode. In the sixth episode, Meet Me in Daegu, showrunner Misha Green collaborates with Kevin Lau on a script that presents a refreshingly different story set prior to the events of the rest of the season, namely during Tic’s foray into wartime Korea.



Meet Me in Daegu sees almost all the main cast take a week off. There’s no Leti, no Ruby, no Montrose. The episode is all about nursing student Ji-Ah in the city of Daegu, and her encounters with Tic across the space of one year during the Korean War. It’s flashback time, Lovecraft Country style.







Ji-Ah was first seen briefly during Tic’s hallucination sequence at the Braithwhite mansion in Whitey’s on the Moon. Little else about her has been disclosed, despite her name appearing in the end credits of each episode, and so her starring role here comes at an opportune time. She is introduced sympathetically as a conscientious medical student who, initially at least, is seen to have a close and heart-warming relationship with her single mother, sharing banter over meals and cooking kimchi together.



But as with many things in Lovecraft Country, not all is as it seems on the surface. Upon taking a man to bed, a ghastly Lovecraftian creature occupying Ji-Ah proceeds to absorb his soul and memories. Ji-Ah, it turns out, has been occupied by a kumiho spirit, who will only leave her body after she has absorbed the souls of one hundred men. Strange Case wasn’t the end of the disturbing gore this season – the absorption sequences are packed full of blood and tentacles protruding from facial orifices – and viewers are duly warned of the gore in store.



The show is also at its strongest when capitalising on the talent of its central performers. Jamie Chung plays with impressive nuance Ji-Ah’s obsequiousness to her mother’s wishes to have her “bring a man home” and return respect to their family. That relationship quickly exposes itself to be fraught with tension and inequality, as her mother’s demand that Ji-Ah adhere to their arrangement of one hundred souls conflicts with Ji-Ah’s reluctance to make the one hundredth soul that of Tic’s. Both she and Tic, it seems, have a parent who expects them to be someone they’re not, and each think they are a monster for having done monstrous things – but they do bring out the best in each other, and the falling-in-love sequences are close, sweet and charming.







The nature of this week’s setting means the drama is educational as well as entertaining. As war arrives in Korea in 1950, so do Americans, rolling through the streets of Daegu on top of tanks, throwing out propaganda leaflets proclaiming they are there to ‘help’. Yet soldiers such as these were prone to rape and shooting civilians in cold blood just as much as the ‘enemy’ Japanese, and they fail to lift a finger to prevent those same civilians from hanging Communist sympathisers in towns like Daegu. Prejudice against Korean American and Black American soldiers and the role of comfort women are two other components of this time period that are also addressed.



Meet Me in Daegu offers something different again from previous episodes – with three key outcomes. Not only does the crisp design aesthetic keep the on-screen palette fresh, and a key character we had scarce details about before now is fleshed out. But the episode also shines a much-needed light for global audiences on the Korean perspective on the war – rather than abiding by the staunchly patriotic American perspective that is so dominant in Western discourse. Lovecraft Country continues to go from strength to strength.