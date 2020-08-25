Lovecraft Country: 1.02 Whitey's on the Moon

Episode two ofhas more of a frenetic pace and structure than the opener’s character-centric slow burn. As a result, the story feels choppier and less focused – but it’s still a unsettling hour of drama, one that introduces key new characters, pushes the plot forward in significant ways, and raises perplexing questions surrounding Atticus’s family history and the nature of the mansion in which he found himself at the end of the previous episode.Sundown was a masterclass in tension and character development, but Whitey’s on the Moon veers in an unexpected, different direction. Having now reached Ardham, Massachusetts – the last place Atticus’ father was in contact – and after a bloody confrontation in the woods with a horde of monsters, Atticus, Leti and Uncle George are hosted at a luxurious mansion in the woods.Ardham Lodge is spectacular to look at, all vibrant colours and atmospheric wood-panelled corridors, with a fabulous old-fashioned design. The mansion embodies many tropes of the genre – a figure pictured standing in a window unseen by those outside; an immaculate, ultra-polite host who appears seemingly out of thin air on multiple occasions; homespun country folk in the nearby village hostile to outsiders.The horror is not always identical to the gruesome horror of Sundown’s final act, or indeed to the race-motivated prejudice on show in that episode’s first 45 minutes. Here the scares are more psychological; the mansion, and its ghostly blond-haired inhabitants, evoke a series of hallucinations from our three leads. Each experiences a different fantasy drawn from their subconscious: Leti imagines being consoled, then seduced, by Atticus; George fantasises meeting his deceased partner Dora; and Atticus himself struggles to fend off an attack from the knife-wielding Ji-Ah, a companion of his from wartime Korea.Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett and Courtney B. Vance continue to impress as Atticus, Leti and Uncle George; their grounded, human portrayals prevent proceedings from straying into nonsensical fantasy and keep things firmly rooted in the realm of possibility. They are also individuals whom viewers can latch on to even as new characters are introduced with little to no explanation.As a work of drama,arguably elicits comparison with Jordan Peele’s– a film which is increasingly used for judging a work of horror with topical thematic preoccupations of this ilk – but such a comparison is particularly pertinent in this case considering Peele's involvement as executive producer. The parallels are pronounced in this episode considering the white characters’ strange fixation upon the Black characters, to an obsessive extent. The aforementioned hallucinations are observed in disturbingly voyeuristic fashion by a congregated group of middle-aged white men in suits, echoing the similar Black-oriented obsession of the upper-middle-class white characters in Peele’s film.Whitey’s on the Moon is, overall, less concentrated on its three leads than its predecessor. Although there are still close, meaningful moments, there is a lot of mystery to set up and plot to get through: we see Atticus begin to come into his inheritance; the trio is reunited with Tic’s father Montrose; and a gamut of magical lore and spells and a Biblical cult is brought into play. As the show begins to fold in extra elements, at this stage it is a little unclear as to what is going on as the series diverges from straightforward Lovecraftian horror into a more disturbing and perplexing direction, one infused with human sacrifice, inheritance and magic.Whitey’s on the Moon reads more like a series finale than episode two of ten. Considering the jumps made in this episode – Tic’s father being found; a magical ceremony that appears to destroy the mansion and its patriarch; and Uncle George, in the episode’s final minutes, dying on the back seat of a car – it will be interesting to see where the remaining eight episodes head. This episode will likely leave many viewers scratching their heads as to what is happening – butpushes on regardless, detonating a miasma of human and monster horror alike with exuberant zeal.Read’s take on the first episode of