Batwoman: 2.08 Survived Much Worse

*Warning: Minor spoilers below as our US writer Becky discusses the latest US-paced episode...



In Suffered Much Worse, our heroes finally converge on Coryana in a last ditch effort to save Ryan via the Desert Rose and to locate the missing Kate Kane. But as is the case with many of the best laid plans, things don't work out quite the way our heroes think they will, and we are left with more questions than answers.



This episode defied expectations on a number of levels, not necessarily in a good way (more on that in a moment). The writers teased a traditional "go in and save the day" adventure only to turn that idea on its head the first chance they got. That decision is to be applauded, as it would have been far too easy to make this a traditional rescue story and I'm glad the Batwoman writers didn't play it safe.







That being said...there is one particular plot choice that I do not agree with and it has everything to do with the Desert Rose and what it can allegedly do. It's been made clear several times that the Desert Rose is a universal cure-all, which is why it's so highly prized by Safiyah. Fair enough, that can be accepted for the sake of a story. However, in tonight's episode, we're meant to believe the powers of the Desert Rose can be combined with metal and used in a way that is, frankly unbelievable. Even in a fictional story, some plot elements can only be extended so far, and I feel like the writers overreached with this one. That being said, I am glad that we're going to be seeing more of Nathan John Owens as Ocean.



Apart from that issue, Suffered Much Worse did get a lot of things right, particularly in all of the scenes with Alice. This episode finally confirms how Alice really feels about her missing twin, and it feels like this could be the start of a turning point in Alice's development. It won't happen overnight, but this could be the start of Alice changing into Red Alice, a future version of the character that appears in the Batwoman comics, that a number of fans have expressed interest in seeing appear on the show. In the course of this episode, it is emphasized that Alice is really a victim, has been this whole time, even if she didn't know it. It's Safiyah who's the real monster and villain here. The way she handles Alice throughout the episode is downright sociopathic, and it really makes you feel for Alice, as she's left in genuine emotional pain as a result.







And speaking of Safiyah, this was a tour de force performance from Shivani Ghai. In case viewers had any doubt as to how monstrous the ruler of Coryana can be, this episode lays all of those doubts to rest. She is by far the most manipulative character that's ever appeared on this show, and it still feels like we've barely scratched the surface with her. The good news is, in the wake of what happened at the close of this episode, I'm sure we're going to be seeing a lot more of Safiyah because the de facto queen of the island is going to be out for blood. I could easily see Safiyah becoming the major villain figure of the back half of this season, which would be a lot of fun to see, now that she's finally come out of the shadows.



Finally, there is that twist that came at the end of this episode (spoilers beware!). Of all the ways that Kate Kane could have been re-introduced to the story, this was not the route I imagined. The obvious question is, how did we get to this point? There's clearly a backstory here, one that will no doubt involve a fresh set of flashbacks down the road. Since they've decided to recast the role of Kate, this really is the best way to go about it, since there will be a noticeable difference between the actresses playing Kate. I can admit I was really hoping that Ruby Rose would be convinced to return for a guest starring role, but this will work just as well, as this is obviously not the same Kate Kane that we saw at the end of season one.



Suffered Much Worse is an improvement over last week's episode, but still has a few weak points, most noticeably in any plot point connected to the Desert Rose. The highlights of this episode definitely belong to Alice and Safiyah, as both revealed the depths of their respective characters. With the episode ending as it did, it feels like anything could happen now, and it will be interesting to see how the back half of the season plays out as a result.