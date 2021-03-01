Batwoman: 2.06 Do Not Resuscitate

*Warning: Minor spoilers below as our US writer Becky discusses the latest US-paced episode...



There was a lot going on in Do Not Resuscitate, but the one thing that became abundantly clear by the time the episode came to a close is that all roads are leading to Coryana, the Desert Rose, and Safiyah. As of the end of this episode, all of the major characters have their own reasons for getting to the island and/or finding the miraculous Desert Rose. It seems inevitable that at some point the action will move to the island, presumably for a final showdown with Safiyah and possibly the Many Arms of Death.



The idea of Batwoman temporarily leaving Gotham to head to Coryana is an exciting possibility, as well as a callback to the original Batwoman comics; however it does all feel like it's happening a bit fast. Keep in mind, we are only six episodes into the season, not even halfway through, assuming there are 23 episodes ordered like season one was supposed to have before the pandemic cut it short. Tonight's episode felt like a mid-season turning point, the kind of plot development you get when the show is beginning to set up for the finale. It's not bad storytelling, but it feels much too soon for all of this to be happening the way it is.







That being said, while it does feel almost too fast, that doesn't change the fact that there was some good plot development in tonight's episode. Ryan's ongoing kryptonite issue took a completely unexpected turn, and is the reason I'm convinced the show will head back to Coryana before the season is over. This has been one of the best parts of the season, slowly growing as a storyline that cannot be ignored. I never expected to see kryptonite dealt with in a plot that didn't involve Superman or Supergirl, but it's working out great so far.



Aside from Ryan's story arc in Do Not Resuscitate, my other favorite part of this episode is the story arc with Jacob Kane and his stepdaughter Mary. It's been a while since these two have had major screen time together, and it shows just how much these characters have changed, or not in the case of Jacob Kane. Although one can feel a little sympathy for Kane since he's now had to deal with earth-shattering secrets from all three of his daughters, the way he handles these revelations kills that sympathy almost immediately. Jacob Kane is one of the most frustrating characters on this show, because every time you think he's making progress, he does or says something to show he doesn't get it. If Kane really is trying to learn from his past mistakes, then he's going about it all the wrong way and hurting his remaining family - Mary - in the process.







Then there's the ongoing saga of Alice and Ocean and whatever happened between them on Coryana. I still don't know how to feel about that. On the one hand, it is slowly filling in that last missing piece of Alice's life before she turns up in Gotham as the psychotic leader of the Wonderland Gang. But on the other, it's still not entirely clear what's happening between Alice and Ocean. It doesn't seem possible that just touching each other could cause them to have flashbacks of the other; it all feels semi-mystical and just like last week, it doesn't quite fit with the rest of the story apart from its connection to Coryana. I'm still suspending judgement on this plot line until I see where it's going, but for now it still remains the weakest part of the Batwoman story.



Finally, Batwoman has been slowly building a reputation for ending episodes with a shocking visual or moment right before the scene cuts to black. This is not a bad pattern, since it helps to hook viewers in for the next episode. However, this particular ending was so out of left field, that I was left confused as the episode came to an end. I don't mind sudden twists as a general rule, but I do prefer them to make sense, and this one does not. The writers are getting into some weird stuff with Alice and Ocean, and hopefully it will be explained soon.







Do Not Resuscitate has some definite highs and lows. On the one hand, it started to set the stage for a future showdown on Coryana, now that all the major parties are interested in the island for their own separate reasons. But on the other hand, it's all happening a bit too quickly for comfort. The best stories on television are drawn out slowly, and aren't rushed to their conclusions. Plus, the sub-plot with Alice and Ocean doesn't quite mesh into the rest of the plot, though that's hopefully something that will be addressed as the season continues. This episode was a commendable effort, but there were definitely some flaws.