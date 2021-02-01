Batwoman: 2.03 Bat Girl Magic!

*Warning: Minor spoilers below as our US writer Becky discusses the latest US-paced episode...



Batwoman took some major steps forward with its latest episode Bat Girl Magic! Not only did Ryan make the Batsuit her own, but there are also some major developments involving Safiyah and the ongoing mystery into what happened to Kate Kane.



This is the first "villain of the week" episode this season, and it features a name that fans the comics and the Birds of Prey movie might find familiar. Victor Zsasz was featured in the 2020 film as the right hand man of Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. He's played delightfully well by Alex Morf. Given his smooth interplay with both Ryan and Batwoman, he has great potential as a recurring villain this season. And given that the presence of Black Mask in Gotham has now been strongly hinted at, there is a distinct possibility we'll see Victor Zsasz again.







The other villain in tonight's episode is the long-awaited introduction of Safiyah (Shivani Ghai), a character that's been teased since late in season one, but only met in person in this episode. Given the reputation that's been built up around her, I was initially disappointed in her appearance. Thankfully, as the episode continued, it became clear that looks are deceiving where Safiyah is concerned and she has the potential to be every bit as nasty as her comic book counterpart.



From the moment Safiyah's name was mentioned as the new villain for season two, it was speculated as to whether or not the show would be adapting The Many Arms of Death storyline from the Batwoman comic. After seeing this episode it can be safely said that the answer to that question is yes, but there's a twist. In the wake of Ruby Rose leaving the show (and taking Kate with her), the writers have subtly tweaked the storyline. In the original comic, it was Kate that Safiyah rescued from a yacht and trained in the ways of the island, even referring to Kate as "her siren." With Kate being absent, the writers have managed to continue using the storyline by putting Alice in Kate's place, a change that works surprisingly well given that we still don't know everything that happened to Alice between the time she escaped her captor, and her re-appearance in Gotham.



To be fair to Safiyah, she does make an excellent point as to why she's working so hard to keep the island of Coryana and the Desert Rose a secret from the world, citing the evils of colonialism in the past. It also gives depth to Safiyah's character, since we know going forward what motivates her to do what she does.







It was good to see the tension between Luke and Ryan (mostly) resolved by the end of the episode. Of course it's okay for Luke to not be okay with someone stepping into Kate's shoes as Batwoman, but his attitude with Ryan was starting to wear really thin. Hopefully this means the two will build more of a rapport going forward, maybe not quite the one that Kate and Luke had, but something close to it. It would be equally nice if Luke and Mary could resolve their differences regarding Kate's fate, but that feels like the start of something that's going to last all season long.



One story detail that is bothering me is Ryan's parole officer. I understand and accept that Ryan Wilder is not Kate Kane and she has an entirely different set of issues plaguing her private life, but when it comes down to it her parole officer is really annoying, to the point that I breathe a sigh of relief once her scenes are over. As long as she stays a peripheral character, I think it's an annoyance I can deal with, though I did find some of her lines about Batwoman to be really funny (in an ironic way).



Now to the first of the two big moments in this episode: the reveal of the new Batsuit. This has been teased for some time and it was revealed in an epic moment that had me cheering at the television. It was actually noted by another character earlier in the episode that the red-wig Batsuit did not suit Ryan as Batwoman, a fact that was also noted by fans when pictures of Javicia Leslie in Kate's Batsuit first came out. Now, however the suit has been made distinctly Ryan's and it is perfect. The red wig has been replaced with a naturally curled one that still contains splashes of red as an homage to the original Batwoman look. There's something about this look that makes this new Batwoman look so powerful; it's hard to put into words but it really does make all the difference in the world.







Finally, there's that other big moment involving what happened to Kate Kane. It was a huge reveal and I honestly don't know how to feel about it. While I'd hoped during the season premiere that something like this might be revealed down the road, I didn't think the writers would go this route as early as episode three. That is, of course, assuming that Safiyah is telling Alice the truth. However, I'm inclined to believe that the island queen is being truthful because the writers did promise that Kate's story would have a resolution. My feeling now is that the situation that's been introduced regarding Kate and Safiyah will be an ongoing background event that won't be fully resolved until the end of the season.



Despite some minor issues, Bat Girl Magic! is the best episode yet for season 2 of Batwoman. There have been huge plot developments, teases for villains to come, and the epic arrival of Ryan Wilder's Batwoman that fans will remember for a long time. The new Batwoman has arrived in all her splendor and I am more than excited to see what she does next.