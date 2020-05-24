Batwoman: 1.09 Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two

Crisis on Infinite Earths is an ambitious crossover that combines the heroes featured on five TV shows on The CW (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl), and sees them joining forces to save the multiverse from an antimatter wave that's annihilating everything in its wake. As the story continues in Part Two, the surviving heroes must regroup and come up with a plan to save the multiverse. Part of this, as dictated by the Monitor, involves locating the seven paragons that are necessary to save the multiverse. With Kara and Sara Lance already identified as paragons, most of the story is devoted to the heroes locating two more.







This is episode is loaded with special guest appearances, just like Part One, but the one that stands out to me the most is Kevin Conroy's appearance as Bruce Wayne. As a reminder, Conroy was the voice of the animated Bruce Wayne/Batman for many years, starting with Batman: the Animated Series, and it was mesmerizing to see him realize an older version of the character in real life. Seeing him interact with Ruby Rose was great also, they worked really well together. That being said, this is a very different version of Bruce than the one that Conroy has voiced before, and the moment it became clear that this was not the Bruce Wayne I thought I knew was spine-chilling.



The subplot concerning Superman was also enjoyable, though it did get a little confusing in places (but that's mostly my fault because I never really watched Smallville or Superman Returns). I will say that there was a twist with the Smallville Superman that threw me for a loop. I'm not sure if this is something I would've known had I watched Smallville, but its effect on a certain character was really funny to watch.



I have extremely mixed feelings about the subplot involving Oliver. Given the events of Part One, I thought the story was going in an entirely different direction. And now, while it wasn't resolved immediately, it still feels like they're "resetting" things too quickly. I'm hoping the end of that scene is a sign that what they're doing won't be as easy as certain characters thought. If they're going to undo something of this magnitude, it should be difficult.And speaking of difficulties, I think this episode did a pretty good job of hinting that there are problems ahead for our heroes without giving too much away. If the end of this episode is any indication of what's to come, the battle for the multiverse is far from over., was a good episode. The story progressed, there were a number of moments that fans of series past and present will enjoy, and it never really dragged. That being said, your mileage on this episode will vary depending on how many of these shows you've seen. I, personally, can't wait to see how the story continues in Part Three.