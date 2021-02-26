A Discovery of Witches: 2.08

A Discovery of Witches shifted its focus back to the present this week, in what is really a far more compelling story than Diana and Matthew's journey through sixteenth century Europe. Aside from opening and closing scenes with the two leads back in London, the story picked up the threads left by episode four. Emily continued to continued her attempts to commune with the dead in Sept Tours, the machinations of Peter, Gerbert, Domenico and Baldwin flourished in Venice and Marcus attempted to win back Phoebe in Oxford, after revealing he was a vampire.



As with that previous episode, Edward Bluemel took the limelight as he struggled to deal with the truths about his bloodline. His assertion to use the Knights of Lazarus was a noble idea, even if it was sure to put him in the crossfire with his peers. His friendship with Miriam is crumbling and he was already betrayed by Baldwin; but that's what makes him a far more compelling character this series. Out of Matthew's shadow, Marcus has charm and an endearingly heroic quality. He certainly was the only one working to save the witch baby born to Nathaniel and Sophie, though Baldwin casually revealing the truth soon put their lives in danger, with Agatha doing a great mamma bear impression as she stood up to Peter in the hospital.







His relationship with Phoebe is also far engaging that the doe eyed, over dramatics of Diana and Matthew's breathless love affair. Bluemel had great chemistry with Adelle Leonce's Phoebe. As with a lot of A Discovery of Witches' ideas, the idea of a human falling in love with a supernatural being isn't the most original, but across both the episodes this series, it has been executed well. I liked the wonder in Phoebe as she began asking questions about his abilities and Marcus's humour when he discounted all the vampire stereotypes. Phoebe timing Marcus's trip to the shop for ice cream was a fun touch. I want to see more of them and perhaps a little less of Diana and Matthew - and yes, I know that's not really the point of the show.



I'm glad to see Emily and Sarah got over their argument to work together, using magic to communicate with Sarah's dead sister (and Diana's mother) Rebecca. Though I did find Sarah rushing to embrace her sister and breaking the spell all a little frustrating. Surely she is an experienced witch? Given the limited screen time this series, the constant teasing with these scenes is quickly wearing thin. Valarie Pettiford and Alex Kingston - like Lindsay Duncan - are great actresses and they are felling utterly wasted this season.







The plots and machinations of the Congregation are also becoming frustratingly sporadic. There are moments that feel as is the narrative is going somewhere interesting - there was a real sense of tension when Domenico confronted Phoebe or Agatha stood up to Peter - but these are also far too fleeting. A more balanced split between past and present would have served this series better (and I say this recognising that the book on what the series is based is likely focused on Diana and Matthew). Episodes four and eight have been the highlights of the series for me because they get to play in the wider sand box that made series one of A Discovery of Witches so interesting.



I hope the third series gives a satisfying pay off to the plot threads taking place here. A Discovery of Witches remains a supernatural drama with huge potential, but late into the second of a three series plan, it still feels as if the story is still getting going.



