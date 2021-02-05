A Discovery of Witches: 2.05

The focus shifted back to the past as Diana and Matthew travelled through France to his family home and a reunion with his father Phillipe. While not as engaging as last episode's present day narrative, it was still the most focused episode yet.



Once again, the cinematography was stunning; A Discovery of Witches really is one of the most beautiful looking shows in television. With gorgeous sweeping shots across the beaches and hills, the horsemen galloping through the countryside or the shot of the burning town over the hill, director Phillips Langdale and cinematographer Rasmus Arridlt really brought the episode to life. The discomfort of travelling without the comforts of home were keenly felt, with Diana struggling to adapt to the journey she was on.







I imagine A Discovery of Witches must be joy to watch for fans of Deborah Harkness' All Soul's Trilogy. But as someone unfamiliar with the books, I continuously feel like I'm missing something. The departure and continued references to Gallowglass, a character introduced at the end of the third episode seemed to have great importance, but as a viewer, I've yet to engage with him as a character. Fans of the books may be excited to see more of him, but for those coming in blind like myself, you have to give a little more than that to deserve that recognition.



I hate it when show's spoon feed exposition to the audience, but there is a fine line between too much information and keeping everything suitably vague. As more 'on the nose' as they might have been, Diana and Matthew discussing the situation in France helped to establish the setting, in a way that some of the London-based storylines hadn't. But there were moments where I found it hard to keep up. In the scene where Diana interrogated Milo Twomey's Pierre, my wife turned to me and ask if I had a clue what Diana was talking about. I could only shrug. Not telling your audience everything is a good thing. But masking that with vague references, knowing looks and hints of something outside of the audience's knowledge is another thing altogether. And it is something that A Discovery of Witches has suffered from this season.



Matthew's refusal to consummate their relationship did much the same thing, but as the audience, we had the knowledge of then cursed Clairmont bloodline referenced last week to provide context to his actions. It certainly provided some much needed conflict when they finally arrived at Sept-Tours and Matthew's father Phillipe exposed Matthew's secrets. As for Phillipe himself, he's had quite the build up. James Purefoy brought a certain measure of arrogance and ruthlessness to the role, but I was somewhat underwhelmed. At the same time, I was thankful that he wasn't a big pantomime villain and I'm sure there is more to come next episode. He certainly has his own agenda, as the final scene showed, when he lured Laurence Spellman's witch Stanley in to steal the secrets from Diana's head in the most violent way possible. It was a shocking cliff-hanger that is likely to have some big ramifications moving ahead.







There were no brief excursions back to the present this week, but there was an intriguing sub plot involving Matthew's [surprise!] sister Louisa. Elaine Cassidy lit up the screen as a slightly deranged vampire out to wreak havoc and bring Kit Marlowe down the same dark path. These brief scenes were the most entertaining moments out of the whole episode and Cassidy had something of Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Drusilla about her. I imagine things are going to get a lot worse in London before, presumably, Matthew and Diana return.



The fifth episode certainly got the balance right, giving some much needed momentum to Diana and Matthew's story, while introducing a couple of intriguing new characters in Phillipe and Louisa. While I'm hoping the journey back into the [far more interesting] present day is not too far off, I'm expecting a few more surprises to come back in 1590.