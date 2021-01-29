A Discovery of Witches: 2.04

The shift of focus back to the present day in the latest episode of A Discovery of Witches reminded me of everything I liked about the first series. The gorgeous differing locations of Venice, Oxford and rural France, the machinations, manipulations and shady alliances between witches, vampires and demons and the the fusion of old school supernatural and magic with the real world. In the fourth episode of season two, we were transported back into season one territory and the story was all the better for it.



It's a shame to say that I didn't miss Diana and Matthew and their historical adventures at all during the 43 minute running time. Despite being the leads of the show, it is clear that they work best as the leads in an ensemble, rather than the heavy focus given them so far in season two. It's not necessarily anything wrong with Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode's performances, which are solid enough. It's just that there are far more interesting characters out there.



Edward Bluemel was given his time to shine as Matthew's 200 year old vampire ally Marcus Whitmore, who has now been charged with leading the Knights of Lazarus to protect the unborn child of witch Sophie (Aisling Loftus) and demon Nathaniel (Daniel Ezra) from the Congregation. His mission took him to Oxford to retrieve the two painted Elizabethan broaches of Matthew and Diana - commissioned last episode - from an auction house. Not only was it the first confirmation that they had survived their trip to the past, but it also might gives clues to where their journey might go next. Mixed with the rabid vampire killings - the opening attack was rather nasty - and the covert attempts by witch Peter Knox (Owen Teale) to steal the broaches after Marcus had won them, and tensions were certainly running high.







Marcus's mission led him to auction host Phoebe (Adelle Leonce) and there was instant chemistry as the mortal human fell for the charms of her vampire client. It's a story that has been done a million times, but it worked, thanks to the spark between the two leads. Bluemel really made the most of his time in the limelight, and you really felt for him as his carefully orchestrated plan fell apart - first the stealing of the broaches from under his nose and then when Phoebe uncovered photos from his past and laughed off his claims he was a vampire as dillusion. Fortunately for her, it saved her life, after a furious Ysabeau Du Clermont (Lindsay Duncan) was quick to demand she die for uncovering the truth.



There was a greater sense of the two vampire lines being drawn this episode. Ysabeau was concerned about the vampire bloodlust that runs in her line and is responsible for the vicious attacks in Oxford. Who might this killer be is a mystery, but they are evidently a descendant of the Clairmont family line. The ruthless Gerbert D'Aurillac (Trevor Eve) came offering an alliance with Ysabeau, which she quickly rejected, knowing he would use it to destroy her family for good. The revelation that Marcus's prior children had all been murdered at Matthew's request to stamp out the bloodlust was horrifying, particularly as the truth had been kept from him the whole time. I wonder if he will take a more active role given the betrayals and lies he experienced this episode.







As much as a like Alex Kingston and Valarie Pettiford as Diana's aunts Sarah and Emily, they continue to exist - like much of series one - on the periphery of the story. Stuck within the confines of the Clairmont castle, they have little agency of their own and what we have got over these two weeks - Emily's attempts to communicate with Diana's dead mother - hasn't really gone anywhere yet. I hope, like Marcus, they get some greater focus as the series progresses.



Episode four was the strongest of series two yet, tapping back into the impressive world building and warring supernatural factions that made series one a delight to watch. I didn't miss Diana and Matthew, which given the heavy focus on their past exploits this series, could become an issue as the series progresses. I'm waiting for them to return to the present because it is quite clear all the best material is to be had there...