Stallone suffered “all kinds” of physical discomfort making Rocky 3

We don’t doubt that Sylvester Stallone has been subject to some crazy physical changes. Having starred in some of the best action movies and greatest sports movies of all time, he’s probably got a bruise here or there.

But perhaps one of Sylvester Stallone‘s strangest ailments comes from the man himself, and happened at a time when he was filming Rocky 3. Naturally, playing the part of a champion boxer in the Rocky movies means that he had to keep himself in peak condition.

That said, this one trick he used to keep his body weight down in the third Rocky movie had some very worrying effects indeed. We wouldn’t recommend trying this one at home, folks.

When asked [via The Wall Street Journal] if he drinks coffee, Stallone explained that his caffeine intake isn’t what it used to be, considering what he went through when filming Rocky 3.

“I am, but I keep getting reflux, so I have to cut it down,” he explained. “I used to drink about 10 cups a day. Actually, I used to drink about 25 cups a day when I was doing Rocky 3.”

As well as drinking the amount of coffee that only a God could safely consume, the rest of his diet also matched the insanity.

“My entire breakfast would be maybe two [small] oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and 10 cups of coffee because I wanted to keep my body fat down to 2.8%,” he added.

It turns out (shockingly, to no one) that this bizarre intake of coffee and food (?) had some crazy effects on his physical well-being, and even resulted in him experiencing some memory loss.

“I was forgetting my phone number. I was eating just tuna fish. My memory was shot, it was completely gone. I was getting all kinds of debilitating physical effects. But it was for the cause.”

If by ‘the cause’, he’s referring to the production of Rocky 3 as a whole, then by all means, we salute you, Stallone. While it’s perhaps not our favorite Rocky movie (an honor reserved for Rocky 4 in our eyes), it’s certainly a stand-out. Perhaps without his unholy coffee intake, it may not have happened at all.

