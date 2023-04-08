Steven Spielberg says it was “a great honour” to make his best movie

There’s a lot of competition when it comes to the best Steven Spielberg movies. He’s one of the best directors of all time and has made everything from weighty drama movies to adventure movies, via some of the best science fiction movies ever made.

But there’s no better authority on the work of Steven Spielberg than the man himself. And when asked which of his best movies he considers his favourite, he explained that one of them has real personal resonance.

Reflecting his career in a past interview (via FarOut Magazine), Spielberg explained why ‘90s movie Schindler’s List – about the real-life Nazi Party member who saved more than a thousand Jews from the Holocaust – is the work he is most proud to have made.

“It was something I wanted to leave behind for my kids, so when they said ‘dad, what did you do?’, that I could be proud of, instead of saying ‘well, all these big gothic audience entertainments’, I could say, ‘here’s a piece of history you should know about, this is something that happened to our people and to all people’,” said Spielberg.

“I think Schindler’s List is the best film I’ve ever made. I’m really happy that I’m able to say that I admit that I’ve made a picture that’s better than anything else I think I’ve ever made. It was a great honour that the film stimulated conversation everywhere in the world about the Holocaust and also allowed me to create the Survivors of the Shoah Foundation.”

Schindler’s List was nominated for 12 Oscars and won seven, including Best Picture and a Best Director win for Spielberg.

