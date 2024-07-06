We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Stephen King had a two-word review for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Horror icon Stephen King has given his thoughts on Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, the new Netflix movie which reimagines the classic tale.

Stephen King 

Stephen King, the master of all things horror, has given a short-but-sweet review for Guillermo del Toro’s new animated movie Pinocchio. Pinocchio released on streaming service Netflix on December 9 2022. It is a stop-motion animation reimagining of the classic Pinocchio story (previously most famous as a Disney movie), and has been roundly praised by critics for its thematic depth and gorgeous visuals.

 

As it turns out, critics aren’t the only ones who are impressed by the new Netflix movie. Stephen King, the legendary author who has inspired so many horror movies and horror series, had taken to Twitter to give his verdict on the Guillermo del Toro film. King’s review is very to the point. In fact it’s limited to only four words. He said “PINOCCHIO (Netflix): Pure magic.”

It might not be the most extended review of the movie, but it makes King’s thoughts abundantly clear. And, many audiences will agree with the horror icon. Chief among Pinocchio’s accomplishments is the stunning animation process, and the behind-the-scenes footage from the movie shows exactly how much work went into creating the animated film. Check it out below:

