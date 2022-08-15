Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 4 already in production

The Mandalorian season 4 has already started production, despite the third season of the Star Wars series not even being available yet. By the sounds of it, Disney just can’t wait to get more of Din Djarin on its streaming service as the studio doubles down on the hugely popular Star Wars character.

While we wait for The Mandalorian season 3 release date to come around, which is set for early 2023, there’s plenty more Star Wars action to come in the meantime. Most notably, Star Wars: Andor, the spin-off series featuring the star of the Star Wars movie Rogue One, is heading to the small screen in September 2022.

Of all the sci-fi series Disney has produced from a galaxy far, far away, none have been more successfully received than the adventures of Mando and his adorable little buddy, Grogu. According to a report from Production Weekly, it looks like season 3 will not be the end of their intergalactic escapades, with season 4 listed as being in production right now.

Of course, the fact the TV series is listed as being in production doesn’t necessarily mean we will see season 4 any time soon. With season 3 set for February 2023, it’s unlikely Disney would put out season 4 in the same year.

What’s more likely is that Disney is putting in the work early to ensure the conveyor belt of Star Wars content keeps rolling smoothly. By getting The Mandalorian season 4 in the bank ahead of season 3, the release schedule can be planned way in advance.

It remains to be seen who will be a part of the Star Wars cast for both these seasons, though we would imagine Pedro Pascal will be back as the titular bounty hunter.

For more from the world of Star Wars, here’s how to watch Star Wars in order, including all the different ways you can enjoy the science fiction movies from start to finish.