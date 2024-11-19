Star Wars game gets new lease of life after 13 years

Star Wars: The Old Republic (SWTOR), the long-running MMORPG originally developed by BioWare, continues to thrive after 12 years with an ambitious new update. The developer Broadsword Online, which took over the reins in 2023, has revealed exciting plans to push the galaxy-spanning adventure into 2025 with Update 7.6, titled Galactic Threads.

Scheduled for early December 2024, the update promises new story missions, improved graphics, and innovative gameplay mechanics like Dynamic Encounters. These additions aim to bring a sense of unpredictability and activity to the iconic Star Wars planets players have come to love.

Here’s the livestream where they made the announcement…

Galactic Threads: New Adventures Await

Picking up from the “Desperate Defiance” storyline, Galactic Threads continues the search for Darth Malgus as players unravel the secrets of Darth Nul’s holocron and the Hidden Chain’s mysterious plans. The story will take adventurers to Hoth, Tatooine, and the dig site at Darth Nul’s temple on Elom.

The update also introduces Dynamic Encounters, random world events designed to make planets feel more alive. These encounters range from herding stray Banthas in spaceports to engaging enemy forces. Initially debuting on Hoth and Tatooine, players can expect unique rewards, including armor, tech fragments, and even rare mini-pets.

A New Challenge: Propagator Core XR-53

Update 7.6 brings a new lair boss to the game: the Propagator Core XR-53. This Rakatan droid replicator, originating from the remnants of the Emperor’s Fortress, threatens to rebuild itself by harvesting resources. Available in both Story and Veteran modes, this boss fight is expected to test even seasoned players.

Modernized Graphics

As part of Broadsword’s ongoing effort to enhance the game’s visuals, Update 7.6 will introduce significant graphical improvements. Key updates include texture and lighting enhancements across iconic planets like Tython, Korriban, Hoth, and Ilum, alongside updated character models for several species, including Zabrak, Chiss, and Togruta. These changes bring a fresh look to SWTOR while retaining its distinct Star Wars aesthetic.

Skeleton Crew-Inspired Rewards and Life Day Celebration

The Skeleton Crew-themed content will also roll out with the update, including unique mounts, armor, and weapons. Subscribers active between November 29 and January 4 can claim the Meirm Cicada Mount, a stylish ride with companion and mini-pet functionality.

Additionally, the game’s annual Life Day event will bring festive cheer in December, offering two new rewards: the Tirsa G1-F7 Mount and Life Day Ornate Robes.

A Living Galaxy

While SWTOR might not have reached the heights of its competitors like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, it remains a fan-favorite for Star Wars enthusiasts. Its storytelling and multiplayer features combine the magic of BioWare’s RPG legacy with a vibrant online galaxy. With Update 7.6 and Galactic Threads, SWTOR ensures its place as one of the longest-running and most beloved Star Wars games to date.