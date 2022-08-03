Star Wars: Andor compares Donald Trump’s politics to the Empire

The Star Wars movies have never been shy about their political undertones, with the crux of the Skywalker saga focusing on the power struggle between the Rebellion and the Empire. But in the upcoming TV series Andor, which explores the origins of Rouge One character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), it looks like showrunner Tony Gilroy is taking things to the next level.

Gilroy was a writer on Rouge One and also has writing credits for classic action movies like the Jason Bourne series. According to Fiona Shaw, who plays Maarva in the sci-fi series, the Michael Clayton director is taking inspiration from modern politics as he delves into the corrupt underbelly of the Empire.

“Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world,” Shaw said in an interview with Empire Magazine. “Our world is exploding in different places right now, people’s rights are disappearing, and Andor reflects that.”

She added, “[In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too. I was impressed by Tony’s social-realist intentions. He’s created a whole new morality. It’s very deep and humane – there is grief, mourning, hope, fear. It’s not just primary colours here.”

Star Wars: Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One, and features Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassius Andor. The series will focus on the Star Wars character‘s fight against the Empire and his wider role in the resistance movement.

Star Wars: Andor isn’t the only recent series to be influenced by Trump’s politics. As revealed by Eric Kripke in an interview with The Digital Fix, US right-wing politics were also a huge influence in the writing of The Boys. So, if you want more politics on the telly, start out by reading our guide to The Boys season 4.