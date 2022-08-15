Star Wars: Rogue One coming back to IMAX with Andor first look

You can soon catch one of the best Star Wars movies in IMAX again, provided you live near a select number of cinemas. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is getting a limited theatrical run, and it’ll be paired with a preview of the upcoming sci-fi series Andor.

Fandango has the details, stating that Rogue One can be seen on the big screen come Friday, August 26. This seems to be a small, one-day run in several locations across the United States, so check the site to see if there’s anything near you. Unfortunately, it looks like the action movie will only be gracing screens stateside.

Excitingly, viewers at these showings will get to see some of Andor, the upcoming Star Wars series. Fandango has it listed as an “exclusive look”, suggesting scenes or footage that we haven’t gotten in trailers yet. Andor feeds directly into Rogue One, serving as an origin story for Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, and his road to becoming integral to the Rebellion’s efforts against the Empire.

Rogue One is one of the more well-liked modern instalments of the Star Wars movies. In the prequel, we get to see how the Death Star plans were stolen leading into A New Hope.

Of all the films in the franchise, Rogue One is arguably the straightest war movie, featuring espionage, last-ditch efforts, and plenty of honourable sacrifices. We advocate rewatching Star Wars in general for your wellbeing, but in this instance, Rogue One is definitely one to have fresh in your mind before digging into Andor.

The official synopsis for Andor reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Andor premieres on Disney Plus September September 21. For more on small screen space battles, check out our guides to Ahsoka and The Mandalorian season 3.