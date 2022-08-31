Rian Johnson still wants to make his Star Wars trilogy

Despite dividing the fanbase with The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson says he still wants to make his Star Wars trilogy when the time is right. Determined not to let the trolls bring him down, Johnson revealed he is still in regular contact with Kathleen Kennedy to discuss the plans for his series of Star Wars movies.

Johnson offered something fresh and original with his entry in the sequel trilogy, taking Star Wars characters in surprising directions, a move which angered some fans. Before all the online hate, Johnson was primed to continue his work in the science fiction movie franchise, with a brand new trilogy on the cards for Johnson to make his own. Sadly, the development of this trilogy has taken a back seat in the years that passed, but the dream isn’t over yet.

Speaking to Empire, Johnson stated that he still plans to make his Star Wars series. In fact, if it wasn’t for him being so busy making great detective movies, he might have travelled to a galaxy far, far away a lot sooner.

“I’ve stayed close to Kathleen [Kennedy] and we get together often and talk about it. “It’s just at this point a matter of schedule and when it can happen. It would break my heart if I were finished, if I couldn’t get back in that sandbox at some point,” Johnson said.

Johnson is preparing for the Knives Out 2 release date at the moment, and could well deliver more stories from that world thanks to his deal with streaming service Netflix. Hopefully one day, he can find the time to assemble a new Star Wars cast and fulfil his trilogy plans.

The filmmaker’s comments align with Kennedy’s own statement from Star Wars Celebration: “Rian had such a gigantic success with Knives Out that he’s very committed to try and get that done. So it’ll be a while. And we have to work three, five years in advance on what we’re doing. So that’s where that sits. But we love him.”

Johnson coming in with some original storytelling, completely separate from the existing timeline, is exactly what Star Wars needs to move forward. If you want to take a look at that timeline though, here’s how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.