Ming-Na Wen hopes The Book of Boba Fett season 2 happens soon

Star Wars actor Ming-Na Wen says she hopes The Book of Boba Fett season 2 happens soon so she can take on the role of Fennec Shand again. While the Star Wars series hasn’t been given the greenlight for a second season, the ever-expanding conveyor belt of content on the streaming service Disney Plus suggests it’s bound to happen at some point.

The TV series premiered at the end of 2021, with a focus on classic Star Wars character Boba Fett showing the bounty hunter’s rise to power in Jabba the Hutt’s former territory. During the course of the sci-fi series, Fett teams up with the mercenary Fennec Shand, portrayed by Ming-Na Wen.

The exploration of Fett’s journey after the Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi was met with a fair amount of criticism upon its release. At Fan Expo Boston, Wen spoke of her desire to be a part of The Book of Boba Fett season 2, but she stopped short of confirming any plans are in place for the show to continue.

“Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope,” Wen said when asked about the chances of her character returning. “I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon.”

By the sounds of it, Wen knows about as much as us when it comes to the space-age Western TV show getting a second season. We already know The Mandalorian season 3 is on the way in 2023, and it looks like production on season 4 of that show has already started. Whether Fett and Shand pop up in Mando’s future remains to be seen.

