Harrison Ford made Daisy Ridley nervous during this Star Wars scene

When it comes to Star Wars movies, Harrison Ford – who played the Star Wars character Han Solo is one of the most influential, and it turns out intimidating figures in the franchise. In fact, one of his Star Wars co-stars, Daisy Ridley, now shares how nervous Ford made her while filming the 2015 action movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In an interview with IMDb during the 2023 Sundance Festival, the Star Wars cast alumni was asked to recall which moment she was most proud of while filming the science fiction movies. Ridley, who played the part of Rey in the sequel trilogy of the IP, confirmed that her proudest moment wasn’t learning the way of the Force or how to duel with a lightsabre.

Instead, the memory she is most chuffed with when it comes to her time in Star Wars was making it through her scene with Harrison Ford where Han hands Rey a blaster – despite how starstruck and nervous she was.

“The thing that springs to mind is in the Force awakens with Harrison Ford – a little-known actor. He gave me the gun, and I say, ‘I can take care of myself’ or something,” she said.

“I was so nervous that when he was doing it, I was like, ‘oh my god, it is Harrison Ford.’ So, I was proud that I got through the thing and seemed fairly casual,” Ridley continued.

When asked if she would ever revisit the beloved Star Wars franchise, Ridley confirmed that she is “open to a phone call” and that she is looking for “employment.” However, the actor, at the time of writing, isn’t attached to any new movies or Star Wars series with Disney.

Ridley is still keeping busy. The star is set to appear in several projects, such as the drama movie, The Marsh King’s Daughter, and the thriller movie Magpie.

