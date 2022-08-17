Jon Favreau wants George Lucas to cameo in The Mandalorian

We’ve had many cameos in Star Wars over the years, ranging from Simon Pegg as an alien in the Force Awakens, to Tom Hardy as a stormtrooper in The Last Jedi. There’s one appearance the creators of The Mandalorian would love to get though: George Lucas, the create of the science fiction movie franchise.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Favreau, creator of The Mandalorian, spoke about his ideal special guest. “George. George Lucas. That would be the best cameo,” he says. Since selling Lucasfilm to Disney in the early 2010s, Lucas has kept his distance from a long, long time ago, attending Star Wars Celebration on occasional.

Dave Filoni, who’s worked on Star Wars series since The Clone Wars in the early 2000s, has had a long, close relationship with Lucas over a galaxy far, far away. He states having Lucas on-set would be something heretofore unimaginable. “He’d have to be the son of Baron Papanoida or something like that,” he says. “I don’t know. I wouldn’t even speculate on that. It’s hard for me to imagine what that day would be like.”

It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, since Lucas has been on-set for the sci-fi series. However, going from dropping by to becoming Star Wars canon is a big leap.

“Well, he’s been on the set when Dave’s been directing, so I love watching Dave and George together,” Favreau says. “George, I have tremendous respect for. I’ve been very fortunate to have great conversations where I’ve learned a lot.”

Right now, we’re still waiting to hear about The Mandalorian season 3 release date, and the Ahsoka release date. Andor is next up, starting on Disney Plus September 21. The Mandalorian season 4 is reportedly in production already – that’s plenty of opportunity for Lucas to make a sneaky appearance.

Don't count on it, though.