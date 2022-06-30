You’ll get 1,664 hours of Star Wars content with Audible

With an Audible subscription, you gain access to over 1,664 hours (69 days) of Star Wars content. If you’re looking for your next Star Wars fix after Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6, this would be a practically endless well for you to dip into, because there’s already so much, and they’re adding new books all the time.

How do we know how much Star Wars Audible content there is? Well, because we checked, of course. Painstakingly totalling up the running time of each and every one of them, then adding them to a spreadsheet so we could add them all up. Why? For science, that’s why.

While many would consider Disney Plus to be the subscription service that gives you the most Star Wars content, in terms of the overall hours, it pales in comparison to all of these audio books. This is a great place for you to start if you’re looking to explore the Star Wars expanded universe.

Not only are there loads of books that are canon to the current run of movies and TV series, with stories that will help you to better understand and admire the characters, but then there's the Star War Legends novels as well.

While all of the Legends books are considered non-canonical these days (or, as we prefer to see it, part of an alternative timeline), they’re still being used as a source of inspiration for the ongoing Disney Star Wars projects. Reading them could give you insights into characters and concepts that may be central to future series and movies.

Some fans might also enjoy appreciate the opportunity to see a different vision of a post-Return of the Jedi Star Wars universe. Don’t enjoy The Force Awakens and its sequels? Well, the Legends novels take things in a very different direction.

Of course, once you start off down that dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny. There are so many Star Wars audiobooks (over 200), that the chances of you running out of Star Wars content anytime soon are pretty slim. Once you get started, you won’t want to stop, and all the other novels of the world will be dead to you – but, still, we recommend it.

