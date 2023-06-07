Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message

In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.

The actors brought to life the characters of Spock and James Kirk in the sci-fi series Star Trek: The Original Series and were integral to helping Star Trek become not just one of the most popular TV series of all time, but also a fruitful science fiction movie franchise too. The stars are reported to have fallen out in 2012, and Nimoy died in 2015 with the pair still not on speaking terms.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Joshua Brandon, the writer of William Shatner’s new memoir Boldly Go, revealed Shatner received a message from Nimoy’s daughter after his death.

Brandon said: “One thing that did make it easier for Bill [Shatner] was that a couple of years later, Julie Nimoy [Leonard’s daughter] reached out and said, ‘He loved you. I want you to know that he loved you.’ But it is very sad.”

Well, that’s got us crying. The two actors were friends for almost 50 years, so while it’s tragic that Nimoy died without his friend by his side, at least Shatner knows how much his old buddy cared about him regardless of their falling out.

If you’re a Trekkie, you’ll love our ranking of the Star Trek captains. Or, look to the future with our insight into the Strange New Worlds season 2 release date, the Lower Decks season 4 release date, the Section 31 release date, the Star Trek 4 release date, the Starfleet Academy release date, and a guide speculating about the Star Trek Legacy release date.