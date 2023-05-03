Jonathan Frakes wishes he had become a Star Trek captain sooner

Among the best Star Trek captains is Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker. Once a Star Trek commander, and eventually a captain. Riker was Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) First Officer on the USS Enterprise for a good 15 years spanning multiple seasons of The Next Generation and four Star Trek movies.

Riker at long last was promoted to captain of the USS Titan for Star Trek Nemesis. But what did it take so damn long?!

Frakes has some thoughts on the matter, and admits he wishes it has happened a bit sooner in his tenure.

Frakes told Screen Rant, “That was the writers’ fault. I mean, they kept having Riker say, ‘I’m seeking my own ship, and I’d love to become a Captain’ and then when the offer comes, Riker turns it down. It must have happened two or three times over the series.”

“So it was a conflict in the writers’ room that the character ended up looking a little waffle-ly on [being promoted]. And then conveniently, the ships that Riker had been offered all blew up in the battle with the Borg.”

Well, looks like Admiral is the next goalpost for the Star Trek character, perhaps in the Legacy spin-off series from Paramount Plus.

For more, find out about the new movies coming soon, which may or may not include the Star Trek 4 release date. Or, see the best sci-fi series of all time.