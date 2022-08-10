You can now buy actual Spider-Man web-shooters

The stuff of childhood dreams is closer to reality, because you can now buy an actual working, web-shooting Spider-Man watch. While it might not be quite strong enough for swinging through skyscrapers, it can latch onto metal objects and is fully retractable.

Called the Magnus Functional Thread Shooter watch, it shoots a pretty strong thread (which is of course known as SpiderWire) with “custom technology-utilizing neodymium rare earth magnets” which can stick to any magnetic surface up to nine feet away.

The product description is as follows; “Become a hero. After years of private research and development, HeroTech presents MAGNUS: the world’s first functional thread shooter watch. Engineered with patent-pending reload electronics, the MAGNUS lets you shoot out and retract SpiderWire thread smoothly. Experience the power of thread shooting in the palm of your hand. Swapping between the thread and watch cartridges enables dual functionality. To tell time, the watch cartridge lights up in a unique pattern of LED bars. All components are encased in aircraft-grade aluminum for protection. Precision CNC machining and multiple stages of vibratory tumbling ensure a finish like no other. With MAGNUS, be the hero of your own story. This is page one.”

The manufacturers of the watch say that it’s not suitable for people under 15 and comes with some strong warnings; “THE MAGNUS INCORPORATES POWERFUL NEODYMIUM MAGNETS AND SPRING PROJECTILES. NEVER POINT AT ANOTHER SENTIENT BEING, NEVER SWALLOW THE MAGNETS, AND NEVER BRING THE MAGNETS NEAR DATA STORAGE DEVICES OR ELECTRONICS SUCH AS PACEMAKERS. THE THREAD ONLY STICKS TO MAGNETIC SURFACES AND DOES NOT SUPPORT FORCE OR WEIGHT.”

Check out this demonstration video to see for yourselves;

With a price tag of $350, it’s pretty steep, but who amongst us has not dreamt of having web shooters since we were kids?

