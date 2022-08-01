Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are now streaming on Netflix

Good news Spidey fans, you can now watch all three of Sam Raimi’s beloved Spider-Man movies on the streaming service Netflix as part of your subscription to the platform. The 2000s movies have been available in the UK for a while, but now viewers in the US can enjoy the web-slinging action too.

Due to complicated distribution rights, UK audiences would have to watch Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 on Disney Plus, while they can catch Spider-Man 3 on Netflix. Viewers on the other side of the Atlantic have it far easier, and will be able to watch all three action movies on Netflix, which makes things nice and simple.

The highly-rated comic book movie trilogy stars Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire in the titular role, and all three of the fantasy movies are directed by horror movie legend Sam Raimi. Across the course of the trilogy, you’ll get to witness Maguire take on classic Spider-Man villains such as Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc-Ock (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Venom (Topher Grace).

Long before the MCU exploded and began to dominate cinema screens, it was the Raimi trilogy that paved the way for comic book movies. Indeed, it’s fascinating to think of the influence these three films had in priming audiences for the MCU movies to follow.

You can also see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, along with his roster of villains, in the 2021 Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. A multiversal bonanza of cameos and crossovers, the Marvel Phase 4 flick brought together three generations of Spidey fans.

Finding a way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t quite as easy as logging into Netflix though, with home media proving to be your best friend in that regard.

The first of Tom Holland’s trilogy, Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on Disney Plus in the UK. His second outing, Far From Home is currently playing on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, you can watch Holland’s entire three-parter on the Starz channel as part of a Prime Video subscription.