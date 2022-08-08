Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.

Spawn is an anti-hero in the same mould as the likes of Deadpool, Morbius, and Hellboy, borne out of McFarlane’s imagination as part of a monthly series of comics for Imagine Comics. There was actually a ‘90s movie based on Spawn, starring Michael Jai White, John Leguizamo, and Martin Sheen, though that iteration wasn’t met with the best reception from critics at the time.

Nonetheless, plans are still moving ahead for a new version, and actor Jamie Foxx has shared a little update during an interview with ComicBook.com recently. The star was promoting his new Netflix movie Day Shift, when the topic of Spawn naturally came up.

“I talk to Todd and the thing is that we want to craft something that is so special because I remember seeing the first Spawn movies and then seeing the HBO versions and so we have something that is almost like an original, without giving too much away,” Foxx said.

“But it starts in a way that is so cool. And it’s not big budget, you know? And that’s what I love about it,” Foxx teased on the topic of the thriller movie. “It’s sort of like how when they did the Joker. The Joker, yes, is here, but the story about this man who was in fire, it’s the same with what we’re doing with this.”

“So, we’re just like, just getting this right, cooking it right, but staying in contact, keeping the energy going and when we lay it on you, there’s gonna be some moments where you go ‘oh man,'” Foxx added. “You’ve been watching everybody shoot their shot and now we’re getting ready to shoot ours.”

