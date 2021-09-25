Sex Education season 4 officially announced

Netflix has officially announced that Sex Education will return for a fourth season. The news was announced at the streaming services’ global fan event Tudum.

Sex Education season 3 landed on Netflix earlier this month and was a hit with critics and viewers alike. The TV series scored an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and audiences gave it a 91%, which we’re pretty sure is an A+ grade. It’s unsurprising then that Netflix has greenlit another instalment of the comedy series.

While we’re not sure what season 4 will be about (it was only just announced), it’ll probably pick up where the third series left off. Spoilers, if you haven’t finished the latest season, but Moordale has closed, and Maeve’s off to America to study. Will star-crossed lovers Maeve and Otis ever make it work? We’ll have to watch season 4 to find out. We imagine Asa Butterfield will be back as Otis, along with Gillian Anderson as Jean in season 4. We also don’t want a series of Sex Education without Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong, so hopefully, he’ll be back as well.

Rosa Diaz, the costume designer on Sex Education recently told the Metro what we can expect in season 4. “When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting,” she said. “Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They’ve got a massive challenge on their hands.”

Sex Education season 4 doesn’t have an official release date yet but we know it’ll stream exclusively on Netflix.