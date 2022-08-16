Severance season 2 is filming “pretty soon”, says Adam Scott

Severance has fast become one of the most talked-about products of the streaming service Apple TV Plus, with the high-concept drama series receiving plaudits for its mind-bending story and exceptional acting. We can’t wait for Severance season 2, and according to star Adam Scott, filming of the new season is starting “pretty soon.”

The premise of Severance sees its characters have their memories divided between work memories and non-work memories and stars the likes of John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette alongside Scott. The sci-fi series is created by Dan Erickson and directed by comedy movie legend Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle. The first season premiered in February 2022 and received 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hype for season 2 of the hit TV series is high, especially after the epic final episode of season 1. While it could still be a while until we get the new season on our screens, Adam Scott has told SiriusXM the cast and crew of Severance are preparing to shoot new footage very soon.

“Yeah, we’re getting ready and are gonna start here pretty soon,” Scott said. “And so it’s all starting to come together. [I’m] trying to think if I can say anything more or if a tranquilizer dart will come in from off-screen,” he joked.

Severance may have pretty dark and twisted undertones, but it’s heavily influenced by comedy series like The Office too, which adds to the effectiveness of the tone of the show.

The series is also full of cliff-hangers and plot twists too, and Scott revealed how pleased he was that audiences responded positively to the direction the final episode took. “I’m so glad that people were as tortured by this cliff-hanger as they were,” Scott said.

“You never know how that house of cards is. If it’s gonna work and if the audience is going to care that far in. And so the best case scenario sort of ended up happening and people have been really cool about keeping up with the show and being really into it. So by the time those big cliff-hangers happened, it really did click into place and work. And we’re all just so grateful.”

