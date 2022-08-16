Courteney Cox shares video to celebrate wrapping Scream 6

Things are certainly moving apace with the Scream franchise since it’s been rebooted. Scream 5 was only released earlier this year (January 2022), and now filming on Scream 6 has already wrapped. Or at least, one of its main stars – Courteney Cox – has finished filming her scenes. Cox is the only original character left, after poor Dewey (David Arquette) finally bought it, and Neve Campbell decided not to return over a pay dispute.

A Scream movie without Sidney is certainly going to be strange, but that’s not the only big change. For the first time, Ghostface is moving out of Woodsboro and to the big city. Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) reportedly relocate to New York to start life afresh.

Cox has posted a video to her Instagram, saying that she’s “just finished filming Scream, back from Montreal, and so happy to have to my work behind me.” That is until Ghostface shows up on her CCTV cameras of course, in a nod to Scream 4 and perhaps a reference to the fact that fan-favourite Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) is back.

Joining the franchise for the sixth installment are Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Henry Czerny. The plot is being kept tightly under-wraps, so we don’t know if there will be more call-backs to previous Scream movies (it seems more than likely). Everyone is wondering if Cox will be the next one on the chopping block after Dewey finally bought the big one.

Scream 6 is set for a March 2023 premiere, just 14 months after the last movie came out. Clearly they’re happy with the $140 million that Scream 5 made, as well as the 75% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While we wait for Ghostface to take Manhattan, check out our guide to the best Netflix horror movies.