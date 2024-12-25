We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Samuel L Jackson’s worst stunt was in this Christmas movie

He's had a long career starring in badass action movies, but Samuel L Jackson lists this Christmas movie among the worst when it comes to crazy stunt work.

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

Christmas Samuel L. Jackson 

When it comes to acting careers, Samuel L Jackson has quite literally done it all. Best known for his work in Star Wars, the MCU, and leading some of the best action movies, Jackson has dabbled in some pretty outrageous stunt work in his time. However, nothing compares to this Christmas movie.

If you were to list the actor’s most dangerous and crazy stunts, you’d imagine something from his time as MCU character Director Nick Fury would be up there. Fury gets put through the wringer a fair bit in the Marvel movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier, to the point where he is presumed dead. Or maybe you’d reckon Jedi Master Mace Windu‘s lightsaber duels with Sith Lords would be among his most strenuous work.

Well, his involvements in the Captain America cast and the Star Wars cast are not what came to mind for Jackson. In an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jackson revealed it was the ‘90s movie The Long Kiss Goodnight that contained his wildest stunt to date.

One scene in the spy movie sees Jackson and co-star Geena Davis jump out of a window, shoot at the ice below with a machine gun, and land in freezing cold water to escape a dangerous situation.

Discussing the logistics of this stunt, Jackson said: “It was -37 degrees that day. They cut a hole in the ice and they put a hot tub in it to make sure we didn’t float away, because there was a current in the lake. They had to break the ice because it would freeze over between shots, and we would get in. They told us to count to five, and we would come up. Then we’d crawl across the ice, and they’d put us in a hot tub while they looked at the replay.”

YouTube Thumbnail

“We did it five times,” he added. “I have never felt anything like that in my life. You know that headache you get when you drink milk too fast? Multiply that by 20. Oh, Lord! My brain was like, ‘What are we doing?!”

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.