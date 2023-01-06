Samuel L Jackson believes this movie changed his career

Samuel L. Jackson has one of the longest lists of roles on IMDb of any Hollywood star working today – with over 200 credits to his name. So with so many movies to choose from, you would think that he would not be able to single just one out as particularly important. However, six years ago, Jackson received a lifetime achievement award and he was asked if one movie changed things for him. Jackson was able to choose one movie without hesitation.

Speaking to ET ahead of the awards, Jackson said; “To get a lifetime achievement award means I’ve made a mark in this business.” He was then asked; “Is there a favourite movie when you look back, or a moment when you said; ‘this moment changed [things for me]?'”

Jackson replied; “Jungle Fever (1991) changed everything for me, for real. That got me into Hollywood and that was a wonderful opportunity for me to start something. It was a very cathartic change in my life, it was the first thing I ever did without a substance in my body. And I’ve been pretty much clean ever since, and ascending.”

He was the asked; “When do you stop? Once you’ve become a legend, and you’ve been honored – does that mean it ends, or do you keep going?” Jackson replied; “My thirst for creativity doesn’t change, I want to get up and act every day. There’s only a limited number of acting opportunities in everybody’s life, and I want to make sure I get all mine. I’m still chasing ’em.”

Jungle Fever was the fourth collaboration between Jackson and Spike Lee, after School Daze, Do the Right Thing, and Mo Better Blues. Jungle Fever stars Wesley Snipes as a married architect and Annabella Sciorra as a Italian secretary, who he has an affair with. Jackson plays the brother of Snipes’ character.

Jackson will next be seen as Nick Fury in The Marvels and Secret Invasion, as well as in Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle alongside Henry Cavill.