Ryan Reynolds explains how he injured Denzel Washington twice making Safe House

Ryan Reynolds would probably be the first to admit he’s a goofy guy, but it turns out he can be dangerous when he wants to be. Just ask his Safe House co-star Denzel Washington who Reynolds managed to injure not once but twice while making the thriller movie. Reynolds shared the story on Facebook to celebrate the success of Safe House on the streaming service Netflix.

“Fun fact in honour of Safe House trending on Netflix… The second-day shooting, we were filming a fight scene inside a speeding, out of control car, and my head smashed into Denzel Washington’s eye,” he wrote. “Not once… but twice. He was fine because he’s Denzel Washington. But I still haven’t recovered.”

Safe House sees CIA officer Matt Weston (Reynolds) put in charge of a Cape Town safe house where the incredibly named Tobin Frost (Washington) is being held by the CIA. Shockingly the safe house turns out to be anything but safe as mercenaries attack, forcing the pair to work together to survive.

The action movie’s been enjoying something of a renaissance on streaming since arriving on Netflix. Safe House holds the top spot in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart at the time of writing. Even more impressively, it held the number three slot on Netflix’s overall top 10 charts, just behind Sex Education season 3 and Squid Game – not bad for a movie with 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

This isn’t the first time one of Reynolds’s movies has enjoyed surprising popularity on streaming. Last month his fans started watching the dreadful Green Lantern movie, a woeful entry in the DCEU canon.

