Ryan Reynolds blames Hugh Jackman for the worst X-Men movie

The X-Men franchise has produced some of the best superhero movies of all time and also some of the worst movies, too. We’re pretty sure we can all agree which one is the worst of the worst, though, and Ryan Reynolds knows exactly who to blame for it – his good friend Hugh Jackman, of course.

Reynolds made his first appearance as a very odd version of Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool) in the X-Men movie Wolverine Origins back in 2009. It’s a pretty terrible flick, by all accounts, and was something of a backwards step for the legendary X-Men character played by Hugh Jackman, too.

It’s all Jackman’s fault, though, according to Reynolds. In an interview with Variety, the actor recalled his experience on the 2000s movie and didn’t miss an opportunity to point the finger at his buddy.

“Everyone’s expecting me to eviscerate Hugh Jackman but I will say he was one of the first movie stars I ever worked with, back in 2007, on an absolute trash fire called X-Men Origins: Wolverine — that one was on him,” Reynolds explained.

We are pretty sure Reynolds is joking around on this one. After all, Jackman has put in some incredible performances as Wolverine over the years, and the Origins disaster was merely a blip on his excellent track record as the hero.

Reynolds and Jackman will reunite once more as their superhero counterparts for the Deadpool 3 release date, where they will officially become MCU characters. That’s right, the Merc with a Mouth and old scissor hands are finally entering the MCU, though Jackman’s role is thought to be a one-and-out cameo at this stage.

