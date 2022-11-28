Robert De Niro had beef with Jay-Z when the rapper ignored his calls

When it comes to Hollywood beef, there have been plenty of A-lister spats over the years. However, perhaps one of the most surprising disagreements comes from legendary thriller movie actor Robert De Niro and highly acclaimed superstar rapper Jay-Z.

Yep you read right, De Niro and Jay-Z had beef with one another, and it is all thanks to a falling out at Leonardo DiCaprio’s 38th birthday party in November 2012 when the actor confronted the artist about not returning his calls. According to Page Six, De Niro had reached out to discuss details regarding a song that Jay-Z had agreed to record for the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Bob wasn’t in any mood to make polite conversation,” a source of the publication stated. “He told Jay that if somebody calls you six times, you call them back. It doesn’t matter who you are; that is just rude.”

The rest of the interaction obviously didn’t go down well, as Jay-Z commented on the situation during an interview with the New York radio station Power 105.1.

“I treat people based on who they are… who they REALLY are. Not their name, like Robert De Niro,” he said about the actor, who can most recently be seen in the movie Amsterdam. “Who they are as a person. It doesn’t matter who you are, everyone has to be respectful… we’re all human beings and we’re supposed to be respectful to one another.”

Yikes, right? Neither stars spoke about the incident in detail or made public apologies. However, according to Farout Magazine, the duo ended their feud in 2016. And considering how Jay-Z and Beyonce have been seen supporting the star at film premieres since the incident, it really does seem like the whole thing has been put to bed.

Robert De Niro currently has a number of projects coming up, such as the 2023 movie Killers of the Flower Moon, and the drama movie Tin Soldier.