Quentin Tarantino says this is the only movie he’s too scared to watch

Filmmaking legend Quentin Tarantino has revealed the one movie that he can’t bring himself to watch – and it’s not even a horror movie. The director and writer, who is the figure behind some of the best movies of all time, got on to the topic when discussing his love for Richard Lester’s The Three Musketeers, and its sequel The Four Musketeers.

The films, which are now approaching half a century old, are a swashbuckling combination of adventure movies, action movies, and comedy movies, and are two of Tarantino’s favourite ever movies (though he is of the opinion that they should be watched as a single experience). While talking about the duology on the Unspooled podcast, Tarantino disclosed that the third entry in the series was the one movie that he felt completely unable to watch through fear.

He elaborated on his feelings towards the third movie, titled The Return of the Musketeers, saying “I’ve always been afraid to see that movie… That’s actually one of the only movies on the planet Earth that I’m afraid to see, because I love these [first] two so much that it seems like a compromised vehicle for them to all get back together again, and I’m just afraid.”

The director then went one step further, making the reason for his fear of the movie abundantly clear by stating “the only reason that I’m afraid is because of the high esteem I hold [the first two movies].”

Most of us can probably relate to not wanting to watch a sequel because the original was so perfect. For example, some people will have been terrified before setting foot in a cinema to watch Blade Runner 2049 because of the regard with which the original science fiction movie is held.

For Tarantino, those perfect movies were The Three Musketeers, and The Four Musketeers. Though it might seem trivial or silly, his fear of the films being spoiled by an unnecessary sequel actually makes complete sense – especially for a filmmaker who is so passionate about the medium. And, maybe, it’s also a fear that other filmmakers could do with feeling once in a while (we’re looking at you, Alien franchise).

