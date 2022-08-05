Prey is now streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu

Prey, the horror movie that’s also a prequel to the famous Predator franchise, has finally made its way to the streaming services Disney Plus and Hulu. That’s right, the highly anticipated and now critically acclaimed origin story of the iconic murderous alien from the ’80s is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, best-known for his work on the thriller movie 10 Cloverfield Lane, Prey is the fifth Predator movie in the long-running series. Set 300 years before the events of the first movie in the franchise – where we saw Arnold Schwarzenegger fighting for his life – the prequel has been praised for its fresh story and unique approach.

At the time of writing, the film holds a “certified fresh” rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, with both audience and critics’ scores expressing delight in the horror. In our Prey review, Anthony McGlynn dubbed the flick as one of the best in the entire IP, “second only to the original”, released in 1987, and highlighted how “astonishingly well-shot” the film is.

You can watch the Prey trailer below:

The official synopsis for Prey reads: “Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains.”

“So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The Prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Prey is now available to watch in English and Comanche on Disney Plus and Hulu. This means that the monster movie has been fully redubbed in the native language. If you love Predator, check out our list of the best alien movies.