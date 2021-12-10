Michael B. Jordan reacts to Paul Rudd taking the world’s sexiest man title from him

Michael B. Jordan, star in the upcoming drama movie Creed 3, has revealed how he feels now that he’s no longer PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Jordan, who was voted sexiest man alive in 2020, was asked what it was like passing on the torch to Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Paul Rudd.

Rudd took over the sexy crown from Jordon in November 2021, when PEOPLE Magazine announced that the 52-year-old actor was its latest heartthrob of the year. According to Jordan, the change in his PEOPLE title was somewhat of a shock. “I mean, they just throw you out,” the star explained. “Like, two weeks ago, I was all the rave, and now I’m just former Sexiest Man Alive.”

Jordan then went on to imply that knowing Paul Rudd was his successor made the sudden process easier. “Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful,” The actor jokingly said. “But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd.”

Jordan’s approval of Rudd as the new Sexiest Man Alive isn’t surprising given how likeable the star is. When reacting to his crowning back in November, Rudd gave a humble and charming answer that we are sure Jordan even appreciates. “There are so many people that should get this before me,” Rudd humbly told PEOPLE magazine before joking about how he hopes his life will change thanks to his new title.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” Rudd said. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Only time will tell if we get to see Jordan and Rudd yachting or attending “sexy dinners” together. However, fans can look forward to the stars’ upcoming films in the meantime. Rudd is returning to the MCU with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which releases on July 28, 2023. Jordan will appear in Creed 3 on the big screen come November 23, 2022.