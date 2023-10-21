Paul Newman hated making one of his best movies

During Paul Newman‘s long career, he didn’t make many blockbusters – but the two movies in which he co-starred with Robert Redford were box office smashes. The other big hit in his career was disaster movie The Towering Inferno, and while it was successful – Newman didn’t enjoy making it.

Acclaimed actor Ethan Hawke made a 2022 documentary series about his hero Paul Newman and while promoting it, he revealed that he was inspired by Newman’s attitude to making action movie The Towering Inferno when he accepted the role of Marvel villain Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight.

“Do I think he [Newman] admired blockbusters and superhero movies? No, I don’t. He hated doing Towering Inferno. That was his idea of a giant sellout. You see him in physical pain in that movie. But, it’s still a job. You still have to put food on the table,” said Hawke.

One of the reasons why Paul Newman hated making The Towering Inferno is because he famously had a rivalry with his co-star Steve McQueen, with them wrestling over who had top billing. This resulted in the first instance of ‘staggered but equal’ billing, with their names arranged diagonally on the screen.

McQueen’s feud with Newman on The Towering Inferno was reportedly so fierce, they even fought over who had more dialogue in the disaster movie. McQueen went back and forth to the screenwriter until the two stars had the same number of lines – leading to Newman calling McQueen “chicken sh*t.”

If you look through Paul Newman’s movies, from the mid-1950s onwards, The Towering Inferno does stand out as nothing like anything else he made. Other than some of the best westerns, Newman made very few genre movies – although he did star in a bizarre science fiction film in the 70s for Robert Altman.

Newman was insecure about his acting talents and knew that he wasn’t even the best actor in his own house – as he was married to the hugely talented Joanne Woodward. He was also self-conscious about certain movies (such as The Silver Chalice) that he’d made which he knew were stinkers.

While The Towering Inferno was an outlier for Newman, it can't take away from the fact that despite what he thought, we know he really was one of the best actors of all time.